Mintos roughed up by Contacts in season opener

The start of the 2020-21 Saskatchewan Male Under-18 AAA Hockey League campaign is one that the Prince Albert Mintos will want to forget.

The Saskatoon Contacts converted four of their seven power play chances and also scored a shorthanded marker on Sunday evening as they cruised to an 8-1 triumph in each side’s first game of the season at the SaskTel Centre.

Red Deer Rebels prospect Kalan Lind led the charge with two goals and two assists each, while Kamloops Blazers prospect Luke Korte scored twice and dished out a helper.

Riley Heidt and Brayden Yager, who were the second and third overall picks in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft by the Prince George Cougars and the Moose Jaw Warriors respectively, each had strong performances.

Yager dished out three helpers for the hosts and Heidt had a goal and two assists.

Kelowna Rockets prospect Caden Price had a goal and assist for the Contacts, who also got offensive contributions from Saskatoon Blades draft pick Alex Bernauer and Seattle Thunderbirds prospect Kevin Korchinski.

Blades prospect Ethan Chadwick stopped 28 shots for the home side, with his lone blemish coming on a second period snipe by Raiders draft pick Dallyn Peekeekoot that was assisted by team captain Kody Willick.

Kris Johnson made 22 saves in a losing effort for the visitors.

The Mintos will look to bounce back on Saturday as they’ll visit the Tisdale Trojans in a 7:30 p.m. contest at the Tisdale Recplex.

The two sides will then square off again at the Art Hauser Centre on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Scores

Notre Dame 5 Swift Current 2 (Braxton Whitehead (Regina Pats prospect) – Two Goals – Zane Winter (Red Deer Rebels draft pick) – 47 Saves)

Moose Jaw 7 Yorkton 1 (Atley Calvert (Moose Jaw Warriors prospect) – Three Assists)

Saskatoon Blazers 7 Tisdale 0 (Holden Doell – One Goal and Two Assists – James Venne – 24 Saves – First Career Shutout)

Battlefords 4 Warman 0 (Jackson Fellner – 41 Saves – Fourth Career Shutout (Three Last Season)

Regina 9 Estevan 1 (Blake Heward – Two Goals and Two Assists)

Friday’s Schedule