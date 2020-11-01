Emergency teams on the scene of a serious vehicle and train collision on Highway 312 in Rosthern

Rosthern RCMP and local EMS and fire departments are on scene of a serious collision involving a vehicle and train, according to a media release sent on Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

The collision occurred on the Highway 312 and Railway Ave crossing in Rosthern.

Due to the collision, Highway 312 is blocked in both directions. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and plan other routes if possible.

The RCMP is also reminding motorists to slow down to to 50 km/h when passing emergency vehicles.

According to the release, a Saskatchewan RCMP traffic reconstructionist is on route to the collision.

RCMP will provide an update once the highway reopens.