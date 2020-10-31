Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Prince Albert on Saturday

There are two new cases of COVID-19 in Prince Albert, with seven new cases in total in the north central region on Saturday.

There are now 51 active cases in Prince Albert, and 129 active cases in total in the north central region.

The province also warned of a new potential exposure in Prince Albert on Saturday. A likely infectious person or persons was at Northern Elite Firearms on Oct. 21 between 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Public health is advising individuals who were at this location on this specified date and times to self-monitor for 14 days, and if they develop or had symptoms of COVID-19, immediately self isolate and call 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to set up testing.

Saskatchewan is reporting 78 new cases, and 81 new recoveries. Saskatoon had the highest single-day increase with 41 cases being reported, bringing the total number of cases to 261 in the city.

Elsewhere, the far north west region has two new cases, the north west region has three new cases, the north east region has six new cases, the central east region has one new case, and Regina has 18 new cases.

There are 29 people in the hospital, six of those patients are in the north central region. There is one person in intensive care in the north central region.

There were 2,720 tests administered yesterday in the province.

Halloween reminders

The province is also reminding people participating in Halloween to do so safely. The province is encouraging people to celebrate outdoors or virtually if possible. Case numbers continue to rise with parties and gatherings in private settings, bars, and nightclubs being linked to the increase in cases, the province outlined on Saturday.

There are a number of guidelines in place for trick-or-treating, including a two metre distance at all times between people who are not in the same household or extended household. The province also outlined that there shouldn’t be any physical contact between trick-or-treaters and people handing out treats. People should consider using tools like tongs to hand out treats at a distance.

Trick-or-treaters are advised to carry portable hand sanitizer with them for frequent hand hygiene. People handing out treats are also advised by the province to practise frequent hand hygiene.

The province also said trick-or-treaters should consider incorporating non-medical masks into their costumes and people handing out treats should also consider wearing a non-medical mask where two metres of physical distance cannot be maintained.