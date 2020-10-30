Ten new COVID-19 cases in P.A. Friday

Some of the cases from unidentified community spread, SHA says

There are ten new cases of COVID-19 in Prince Albert, and nine more in regions surrounding the city, the province said Friday.

The 19 new cases in the North Central Zone are part of the 76 new cases identified Friday. North Central had the second-highest single-day increase Friday, behind Saskatoon with 34.

According to a press release, public health investigations are underway to determine the source of transmission for the new cases. It appears as if some of the new cases in Prince Albert and Saskatoon are “unknown community transmissions.”

That means there is some level of uncontrolled spread. Most other COVID-19 zones saw a handful of new cases each, but the greatest increases were in North Central and Saskatoon.

According to Friday’s data, 22 people are I hospital, including four inpatients in the north central zone, six in Saskatoon, four in Regina and one each in the far north west and the north east.

Six people are in intensive care: one each in Regina and North Central and four in Saskatoon.

Yesterday, 2,190 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

The province reminded residents about Halloween precautions — including avoiding large events that exceed gathering sizes and following door-to-door and retail trick-or-treating guidelines located at Saskatchewan.ca/covid19-halloween.

They include maintaining a two metre distance, using tools such as tongs to distribute candy at a distance, only distributing store-bought, individually-wrapped treats, using masks in costumes and on doorsteps and using hand sanitizer.