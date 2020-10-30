‘It is a concern:’ suspected fentanyl seizure leads police to issue public warning

The Prince Albert Police Service is warning the public about the presence of suspected fentanyl in drugs seized this week.

In a statement issued Friday afternoon, the police said that they suspect a supply of the dangerous opioid may be present in the city. They said it is being described as “pebbles” and is being sold illegally. It may be in various bright colours and look similar to crack cocaine. They said it resembles purple nerds candy in appearance.

Fentanyl is a powerful opioid. A small amount can cause severe illness or death. Even just a few grains can be fatal.

The drug, when used illegally, is usually produced as a powder form, though it can also be dropped onto blotter paper, placed into eyedroppers and nasal sprays or made into pills that resemble other prescription opioids. Fentanyl has also been found mixed with other drugs, such as heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and MDMA. It’s odourless and will not have a distinctive or unique appearance.

“We’ve made a recent seizure of a substance we believe is fentanyl,” Insp. Brent McDonald said in a press conference Friday.

“We’ve sent that evidence off for testing to a lab, so we’re awaiting the results, however, based on the investigation, as of today, we have reason to believe that it will come back as positive for fentanyl.”

McDonald was tight-lipped about how police found the drug. He said the investigation was ongoing and he didn’t want to put the investigation in jeopardy.

However, he added, fentanyl is a rare find for Prince Albert police, and in the past, has turned up during investigations involving cocaine and methamphetamine.

With small amounts of fentanyl having the potential to quickly become deadly, McDonald said the police issued the statement to warn illicit drug users that there is fentanyl on the streets.

“All illicit drugs are a risk to your health. With fentanyl in circulation, it is especially dangerous given its potency and ability to be mixed with other drugs,” McDonald said.

“We saw what happened earlier in the year with (Regina) dealing with a large number of overdoses. We’re concerned. We’re investigating the source.”

The amount of fentanyl police found was small — McDonald described it as a personal amount — and seized within the last 48 hours.

McDonald said the focus is on seizing as much of the drug as possible to protect public safety.

“Until we thoroughly investigate the source of it, we want to take steps to determine whether or not there is more,” he said.

“It is a concern until we determine otherwise.”

McDonald said that while there haven’t been reported overdoses to date, all police and paramedics carry Narcan nasal spray to give treatment to anyone who does overdose. He added that any member of the public can receive a naloxone kit from Access Place or a pharmacy for free, along with instructions on how to use it. The kits can quickly reverse the effects of a drug overdose.

“Anyone out there, if you’re an illicit drug user specifically, would be wise to take the opportunity of these free kits and have them for such exposures,” McDonald said.

“This advisory is part of our duty to protect public safety We make this advisory based on the best information that we have. We’ve confirmed that we believe it is fentanyl, which is why this release was so urgent to get out.”