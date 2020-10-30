Allan loaned to La Ronge

Prince Albert Raiders blueliner Nolan Allan is set to join the SJHL’s La Ronge Ice Wolves.

The Raiders announced on Friday afternoon that the 17-year-old blueliner from Davidson will be joining the Ice Wolves until Dec. 20, which is when WHL players are expected to report to their teams ahead of the upcoming season.

Allan, who was recently projected as a second or third round pick in next year’s NHL Draft in a players to watch list by NHL Central Scouting, had eight points in 57 games during the shortened 2019-20 campaign.

The third overall pick in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft also had an assist in five games for Canada Red at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

The Ice Wolves already feature a Raiders prospect on their blueline in 17-year-old Adam McNutt, who has moved up to the SJHL after two seasons with the Saskatoon Contacts.

In addition to Allan, six members of the Raiders are currently with other teams.

Aliaksei Protas and Ilya Usau are playing in the KHL for Dinamo Minsk, Evan Herman and Justin Nachbaur are both with the MJHL’s OCN Blizzard, incoming import Uladzislau Shyla is suiting up for the Team Belarus Under-18 program and Eric Pearce has been loaned out to the SJHL’s Estevan Bruins.