Saskatchewan reports another 82 COVID-19 cases on Thursday

The province is reporting 82 new cases of COVID-19 and 41 new recoveries on Thursday.
There are 11 new cases in the North Central region bringing the total to 124 cases in the region. Three of the new cases are in Prince Albert which is designated as North Central Zone 2. The total of active cases in the city remains at 49.
In other parts of the province, there are six new cases in the North West, three new cases in North East, 13 new cases in Regina, and 37 new cases in Saskatoon bringing the total to 223 cases in the city. Saskatoon remains at highest active case count.
Possible COVID-19 Exposures in Prince Albert
- Prince Albert
- October 14
- Shoppers Drug Mart, Cornerstone location (800 15 Street East), 4 to 6 p.m.
- October 17 and 18
- Best Western Premiere Hotel, 313 39 Street West, no times available
- October 18
- Ricky’s All Day Grill, 800 15 Street East, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
- October 19
- Winners, 2995 2 Avenue West, 4 to 5 p.m.
- October 20
- Winners, 2995 2 Avenue West, 12 to 12:30 p.m. and 4 to 5 p.m.
- Affinity Credit Union, 801 15 Street East, no available times
- October 21
- Winners, 2995 2 Avenue West, 4 to 5 p.m.
- Medi-Center Pharmacy, 2685 2 Avenue West, 4:30 to 5 p.m.
- Real Canadian SuperStore, 591 15 Street East, no available times
- October 21, 22 and 23
- Walmart, 800 15 Street East, 6 to 7 p.m. each day
- October 26
- Best Buy, 300-800 15 Street East, 6 to 7 p.m.