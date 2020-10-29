Saskatchewan reports another 82 COVID-19 cases on Thursday

There are three new cases of COVID-19 in Prince Albert

The province is reporting 82 new cases of COVID-19 and 41 new recoveries on Thursday.

There are 11 new cases in the North Central region bringing the total to 124 cases in the region. Three of the new cases are in Prince Albert which is designated as North Central Zone 2. The total of active cases in the city remains at 49.

In other parts of the province, there are six new cases in the North West, three new cases in North East, 13 new cases in Regina, and 37 new cases in Saskatoon bringing the total to 223 cases in the city. Saskatoon remains at highest active case count.



Possible COVID-19 Exposures in Prince Albert

Prince Albert