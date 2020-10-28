Sask. Party holds lead in Northcote after mail-in ballots counted

Alana Ross will likely be the next MLA for Prince Albert Northcote.

Preliminary counts for mail-in ballots were posted for some electoral districts Wednesday. Prince Albert Northcote was one of them. The district was too close to call following election night, as the Saskatchewan Party held a 222 vote lead with 568 mail-in ballots still outstanding.

Wednesday, 325 of those ballots were counted. The Saskatchewan Party’s lead jumped to 224 votes over the NDP with only 243 ballots unaccounted for. There’s no guarantee that they will all be returned. Further, it’s extremely unlikely that 225 of the outstanding ballots will be cast for the NDP.

Barring something unprecedented, that all-but guarantees a Saskatchewan Party sweep of Prince Albert.

Ross’ victory returns Northcote to Saskatchewan Party control. the party held the electoral district from 2011-206 when Victoria Jurgens served as its MLA. The rest of the riding’s MLAs have been NDP.

Nicole Rancourt, who worked as a social worker before entering politics, won Prince Albert Northcote in 2016 by just 261 votes. Her loss to Ross, who works in the health care sector, comes at an even slimmer margin.

The result means that all four Prince Albert area electoral districts elected Saskatchewan Party MLAs this year. Incumbents Delbert Kirsch, Nadine Wilson and Joe Hargrave won in the districts of Batoche, Saskatchewan Rivers and Prince Albert Carlton, respectively.

That’s a blow to the NDP, who held their provincial convention in the city. Leader Ryan Meili visited Prince Albert on several occasions, stating that the city’s seats were key to the party’s goal of forming government.

More mail-in ballot results are expected after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

More to come.