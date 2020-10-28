Pearce loaned to Estevan Bruins

Prince Albert Raiders forward Eric Pearce is headed to the southern Saskatchewan for the next couple of months.

The 19-year-old from Regina has been loaned to the SJHL’s Estevan Bruins until Dec. 20, when he will return to the Raiders ahead of the start of the 2020-21 WHL campaign.

Pearce, who was a second round pick in 2016, has posted 25 points in 171 games over the last three seasons.

In joining the Bruins, Pearce will be reunited with former teammate and current Everett Silvertips forward Cole Fonstad, who joined the club last week.

As of Wednesday afternoon, six members of the Raiders roster are currently with other teams.

Aliaksei Protas and Ilya Usau are playing in the KHL for Dinamo Minsk, Evan Herman and Justin Nachbaur are both with the MJHL’s OCN Blizzard and incoming import Uladzislau Shyla is suiting up for the Team Belarus Under-18 program.