3rd positive of COVID-19 identified at Ecole St. Mary High School

COVID-19

3rd positive of COVID-19 identified at St. Mary High School

A third positive case of COVID-19 has been identified at Ecole St. Mary High School by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), according to Prince Albert Catholic School Division director of education Lorel Trumier.

The school division shared the news about a possible exposure with two specific classrooms/cohorts in addition to the school community.

“The Saskatchewan Health Authority is proceeding with their assessment of the

situation, and all individuals deemed to be close contacts will be communicated with,” the press release outlined.

Classes will resume on Wednesday.

According to the press release, the individual who tested positive was present on Oct. 16. All students and staff are advised by public health to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms until Oct. 30 and not come to school if they are sick and to call 811 for further advice.

This is the third positive case at the high school. The school division was notified on Sunday that an individual from the school tested positive for COVID-19 and that public health was trying to identify if a second person in the same household also had the novel coronavirus, Trumier said. That case has now been confirmed as the second case within the school.

The most recent case is not believed to be related to the two cases from Sunday.