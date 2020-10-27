SJHL releases tentative regular season schedule

While they are still waiting for approval by the Saskatchewan Health Authority and are still hoping to have more than 150 fans in the stands by the time the season gets underway, the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League has set a tentative start date of Friday, Nov. 6 for the 2020-21 campaign.

The regular season is projected to run until Saturday, April and will consist of 50 games, which is down from the traditional 58-game slate the 12-team Junior A circuit has used.

While it has yet to been confirmed officially by the league, SJHL commissioner Bill Chow told CTV Regina’s Claire Hanna last week that the SJHL will be split into six-team divisions until January.

One division will feature the Battlefords North Stars, Flin Flon Bombers, La Ronge Ice Wolves, Melfort Mustangs and Nipawin Hawks, while the Estevan Bruins, Humboldt Broncos, Melville Millionaires, Notre Dame Hounds, Weyburn Red Wings and Yorkton Terriers will compete in the other division.

The SJHL opened up it’s pre-season schedule last weekend and will wrap up their exhibition slate this Sunday.