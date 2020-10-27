Search For The Stars looking for 2021 cast members

Registration is open for Prince Albert’s youth talent competition, Search For The Stars. The annual competition presents young performers with the opportunity to work with industry experts and win prizes.

The competition is open for youth between the ages of 8 to 18 and they can perform as a solo act, a duet, or as a band.

This year’s auditions will be hosted on Nov. 8th at EA Rawlinson Centre for the Arts. Applicants can also submit a video audition before the registration deadline.

Cara Stelmaschuk, marketing and events coordinator at EA Rawlinson, said this year the competition was set up to accommodate contestants who travel for the competition.

"The range of people who hear about this competition and want to come and compete in it, it's well beyond Prince Albert and we're just trying to limit the amount of travel they have to do to still be part of it."

“The range of people who hear about this competition and want to come and compete in it, it’s well beyond Prince Albert and we’re just trying to limit the amount of travel they have to do to still be part of it.”

Stelmaschuk said previous contestants have travelled from around the province including Saskatoon, Swift Current, Onion Lake, and Good Soil.

With the exception of auditions, the rest of the competition will take place in January during one weekend. Workshop days will take place on Jan. 22 and Jan. 23, band rehearsal on Jan. 23 and the showcase will happen on Jan. 24.

In previous years, the workshop took place two to three weeks before the showcase, according to Stelmaschuk.

There are four different age categories; Junior (8 to 10), Intermediate (11 to 14), Senior (15 to 18), and Singer/Songwriter (15 to 18).

At the workshop, cast members will get the chance to meet the judges and get advice and feedback from them about performing.

This year’s judges panel includes Lindsay “Eekwol” Knight, Derek Melchert, and Paul Lomheim.

Stelmaschuk says she’s excited that Knight, a hip hop performing artist from Muskoday First Nation, is a judge this year. She’s worked with youth before in workshops.

“The kids are going to get so much from her because she’s already used to working with kids and getting them to tap into their thoughts and how art can help you heal.”

Melchert has performed and toured with many bands and will be able to teach kids about how performing with a band works, said Stelmaschuk.

Lomheim has produced music shows including the Saskatchewan Country Music Awards and the Saskatchewan Summer Games opening and closing ceremonies. Stelmaschuk said when it comes to producing shows, Lomheim “knows what works (and) he knows what doesn’t” and will be able to offer that perspective to cast members.

There are also prizes up for grabs at the end of the showcase. The best performer in the Junior category will receive a cash prize of $200, with the best performers in the Intermediate and Senior age group taking home cash prizes of $500 and $1,000 respectively. The most improved performer out of all categories combined will win a cash prize of $200.

The winner of the Singer/Songwriter category will win a credit note to Reservoir Recording where they can record an original song.

Tickets will go on sale in January 2021 and will be offered to contestants’ families first.

More information or registration details can be found on www.earc.ca/search-for-the-stars.