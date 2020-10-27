Raiders trio make NHL Central Scouting’s players to watch list

Three members of the Prince Albert Raiders are among the players that NHL Central Scouting says are worth keeping an eye on for the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Blueliner Nolan Allan was given a ‘B’ rating on Tuesday’s preliminary players to watch list, which projects him as a potential second to third round pick next year.

Defenceman Landon Kosior and goaltender Carter Serhyenko both received ‘C’ ratings and are possible picks in the fourth to sixth round.

Lucas Punkari/Daily Herald

Prince Albert Raiders blueliner Nolan Allan chases after a loose puck during a game at the Art Hauser Centre last season.

The 17-year-old Allan, who is from Davidson, had two goals and six assists in 58 games during the 2019-20 season.

The third overall pick in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft also had an assist in five games for Canada Red at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and earned an invite to the cancelled summer camp for this year’s Hlinka Gretzky Cup squad.

Daily Herald File Photo

Prince Albert Raiders blueliner Landon Kosior battles with a member of the Winnipeg Ice in a race for the puck during a game at the Art Hauser Centre last year.

Kosior is back in the draft pool for a second straight season.

Despite being ranked 98th overall among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting, he was not picked during this year’s draft, which was held virtually earlier this month.

The 18-year-old Regina product was second in team defensive scoring last season with 23 points in 64 games, which put him third among all first-year blueliners in the WHL.

Photo Courtesy of Randy Palmer/Moose Jaw Today

Prince Albert Raiders netminder Carter Serhyenko turns aside Jadon Joseph of the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Serhyenko, who missed last year’s draft by nine days, earned the backup job with the Raiders last fall after spending two campaigns in the Under-18 ranks with the Battlefords Stars.

The 18-year-old from Saskatoon posted a 7-5-1 record with a 2.21 goals against average and a .916 save percentage in his rookie campaign.

Another player with Raiders ties that earned a ‘C’ rating is 17-year-old forward Brett Moravec of the AJHL’s Calgary Canucks.

A fifth round pick in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft, the Airdrie, Alta. product is currently committed to the NCAA’s Wisconsin Badgers and has recorded 10 points in six pre-season games this month.

He had 13 points in 50 games for the Okotoks Oilers last season before being dealt to the Canucks in August.

The Western Hockey League had 36 players named to Tuesday’s list, with forwards Dylan Guenther of the Edmonton Oil Kings, Ryder Korczak of the Moose Jaw Warriors, Conner Roulette of the Seattle Thunderbirds and Cole Sillinger of the Medicine Hat Tigers earning first round grades, along with Winnipeg Ice blueliner Carson Lambos.

Finnish forward Aatu Raty and Michigan Wolverines blueliner Owen Power are the early contenders to be the top pick in what many consider to be a wide-open draft class.

Swedish netminder Jesper Wallstedt, who was selected by the Warriors in the 2019 CHL Import Draft but elected to stay in his home country, is the only goaltender to be projected as an opening round selection.

The date and location for the 2021 NHL Draft has yet to be announced.