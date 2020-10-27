Another 58 cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday

The province reported another 58 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

There were six new cases reported in the North Central zone, which includes Prince Albert.

In other zones there were 29 in Saskatoon, eight in the North West, five in Regina, three in the Central East, two each in the North East and South East zones and single cases in the North West and Far North East. A single case also has a pending location.

Public health investigations are underway to determine the source of transmission for all new cases.

The Saskatoon zone leads the Active Case breakdown with 190 cases, the North Central zone is second with 128 active cases.

North Central 2, which includes Prince Albert, has 49 active cases.

North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 71 active cases and North Central 3 has nine active cases.

In third place is Regina with 105 active cases.

Of the 2,841 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 652 are considered active, which is a record number.

The recovered number now sits at 2,164 after 56 more recoveries were reported.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 is currently 25.

The number of people in hospital is 24 in total in the province.

Eighteen people are currently receiving inpatient case; nine in the Saskatoon zone, seven in the North zone and two in the Regina zone.

Six people, four in Saskatoon and one each in the Regina and the North Central zones, are in intensive care.

Of the 2,841 reported cases in the province, 665 cases are from the Saskatoon area, 537 cases from the north area (175 north west, 249 north central and 113 north east), 489 cases from the south area (228 south west, 211 south central and 50 south east), 436 cases from the far north area (382 far north west, zero in far north central and 54 far north east), 369 cases from the central area (196 central west and 173 central east), 369 cases from the central area (196 central west and 173 central east) and 342 cases are from the Regina area. Three cases have pending residence location.

There are currently 87 cases that are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 2,841 cases in the province: 351 cases are related to travel, 1,392 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 730 have no known exposures and 368 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 561 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 1,016 cases are in the 20-39-age range, 804 are in the 40-59-age range, 380 are in the 60-79-age range and 80 are in the 80-plus-age range.

The gender breakdown shows 51 per cent of the cases being females and 49 per cent being males.

A record number of COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan yesterday with 3,434 tests performed. The previous highest was 3,049 tests performed on Oct. 11.

As of today there have been 253,675 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan.