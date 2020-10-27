Anonymous supporters post get well messages outside of police station

Six officers have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last two weeks

Messages of support and well-wishes were hung up on a tree outside the main police station on Saturday afternoon.

Someone called the police station and told staff there was a surprise outside for the officers and other staff members, said Prince Albert Police spokesperson Charlene Tebbutt.

The posters also include messages of support for RCMP members. Tebbutt said the RCMP have been a “great help” over the last few weeks.

“It was just really nice to see them recognize us that was just a really nice thing for a Saturday afternoon and also for all that we’ve been dealing with it’s great to see the community support,” Tebbutt said.

The police service has also seen support on social media, and with people calling in to say thanks.

“We appreciate all of those gestures, the large ones and the small ones and of course this gesture, they couldn’t come in to our building because we do have those front doors locked so it was nice that they put them in the trees,” said Tebbutt.

There have been six positive COVID-19 cases within the police force.

“We’re ramping up all our cleaning activities, we’re keeping track of everything, and everyone (is) wearing masks, and we’re doing our best to manage this,” said Tebbutt.