Positive case of COVID-19 at Ecole St. Mary

On Sunday evening officials from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) identified

a positive COVID-19 case in an individual at Ecole St. Mary High School, with another case under investigation.

According to a release by the Prince Albert Catholic School Division, the case being investigated is not school acquired.

Communication is being shared with the specific classroom/cohort, as well as the school community. The SHA is proceeding with their assessment of the situation, and all individuals deemed to be close contacts will be communicated with.

The school is closed for Election Day and will resume for all students on Tuesday, Oct. 27 for in-person classes while maintaining the safety protocols that are in place.

As has been the practice in all other cases in the division, they are not able to share or discuss details to protect privacy.

The classrooms impacted by this case, barring any other cases, are now being required to isolate until further notice.

The students and families affected will be receiving updates using the Edsby Portal.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this member of our school community, and we hope they are doing well. We all have a shared responsibility to decrease the risk of COVID-19 entering schools,” the release signed by director of education Lorel Trumier said.

Ecole St. Mary/Photo by Prince Albert Catholic School Division