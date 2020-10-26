Nearly 200 cases of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan over last three days

Over the last three days the province of Saskatchewan has recorded nearly 200 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 54 new cases reported on Monday, which brought the total up to 192 over the last three days.

The North Central zone, which includes Prince Albert, reported 15 more cases Monday.

In other zones there were 13 in Saskatoon, nine each in Regina and the Central East zones, two each in the Far North East, Far North West and North West zones and single cases in the North East and South East zones.

According to the province’s weekend releases community transmission in Saskatoon was as a result of “after-work socializing among young adults.” There are 48 cases that have been linked to the Longbranch Bar outbreak, 22 cases to Diva’s nightclub, 11 cases to the Canadian Brew House (Stonebridge) and eight cases to Outlaws Country Rock Bar.

Transmission in Regina generally appears to be a result of close family contacts with known cases, rather than public social activities.

Public health investigations are underway to determine the source of transmission for all new cases.

The Saskatoon zone leads the Active Case breakdown with 200 cases, the North Central zone is second with 128 active cases.

North Central 2, which includes Prince Albert, has 51 active cases.

North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 68 active cases and North Central 3 has nine active cases.

In third place is Regina with 101 active cases.

Of the 2,783 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 650 are considered active, which is a record number.

The recovered number now sits at 2,108 after 23 more recoveries were reported.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 is currently 25.

The number of people in hospital is 23 in total in the province.

Eighteen people are currently receiving inpatient case; nine in the North zone, seven in the Saskatoon zone and two in the Regina zone.

Five people, four in Saskatoon and one in Regina, are in intensive care.

The total number of cases is 2,783 Of those 636 cases are from the Saskatoon area, 521 cases are from the north area (167 north west, 243 north central and 111 north east), 487 cases are from the south area (228 south west, 211 south central, and 48 south east), 434 cases are from the far north area (381 far north west, zero in far north central and 53 far north east), 366 cases are from the central area (196 central west, 170 central east) and 337 cases are from the Regina area. Two cases have pending residence location.

There are currently 87 cases that are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 2,783 cases in the province: 350 cases are related to travel, 1,354 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 715 have no known exposures and 353 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 540 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 992 cases are in the 20-39-age range, 796 are in the 40-59-age range, 376 are in the 60-79-age range and 79 are in the 80-plus-age range.

The gender breakdown shows 51 per cent of the cases being females and 49 per cent being males.

Yesterday, 2,332 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan. As of today there have been 250,241 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan.