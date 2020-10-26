Moe and Sask Party win majority in Student Vote 2020

The students of Saskatchewan handed the Saskatchewan Party and leader Scott Moe a majority government with 37 of the 61 seats in the Legislature during Student Vote 2020.

Ryan Meili and the Saskatchewan NDP took 24 seats and will form the official opposition, receiving 35 per cent of the popular vote.

Nearly 300 elementary and high schools participated in the Student Vote program for the 2020 Saskatchewan provincial election. The program teaches students about the democratic process as they participate in a mock election with the actual candidates running provincially. Voting took place last week.

In Prince Albert Carlton incumbent Saskatchewan Party MLA Joe Hargrave won with 40.86 per cent of the vote (438 votes), NDP candidate Troy Parenteau was second with 30.78 per cent of the vote (330 votes), in third place was Saskatchewan Green Party candidate Shirley Davis with 17.54 per cent of the vote (188 votes) and in fourth place was Renee Gradsby of the PC Party of Saskatchewan with 10.82 per cent of the vote (116 votes).

In Prince Albert Northcote Saskatchewan Party candidate Alana Ross won a close race with incumbent Nicole Rancourt. Ross had 36.71 per cent of the vote (145 votes) and Rancourt had 34.18 per cent of the vote (135 votes). In third place was Sarah Kraynick of the Saskatchewan Green Party with 17.46 per cent of the vote (69 votes), Jaret Nikolaisen has 11.65 per cent of the votes (46 votes).

Incumbent Nadine Wilson won the Student Vote in Saskatchewan Rivers with 39.72 per cent of the vote (85 votes) and Lyle Whitefish of the NDP was second with 30.37 per cent of the vote (65 votes).

Shaun Harris of the PC Party of Saskatchewan was third with 14.02 per cent of the votes (30 votes), Fred Lackie of the Buffalo Party was fourth with 11.21 per cent of the vote (24 votes) and Marcia Neault of the Saskatchewan Green Party was fourth with 4.67 per cent (10 votes).

After learning about government and the election process, researching the parties and platforms, and debating the future of Saskatchewan, students cast ballots for the official candidates running in their school’s constituency.

“We are grateful for all of the educators that dedicated time and energy to engaging their students in the election, especially during these challenging times,” Lindsay Mazzucco, Chief Operating Officer of CIVIX, who facilitated the program, said.

Moe also won in the constituency of Rosthern-Shellbrook with 81 per cent of the vote (276 votes). In second place was Trina Miller of the NDP with 10.91 per cent of the vote (37 votes). Placing third was Larry Neufeld of the Saskatchewan Green Party with 5.90 per cent of the vote (20 votes), in fourth place was Yvon Choquette of the PC Party with 1.77 per cent of the vote (six votes).

Ryan Meili and the Saskatchewan NDP took 24 seats and will form the official opposition, receiving 35 per cent of the popular vote. Meili also won in the constituency of Saskatoon Meewasin with 61 per cent of the vote.

The Saskatchewan Green Party received 12 per cent of the vote, but failed to win a seat.

Incumbent Delbert Kirsch was the clear winner in Batoche with 61.22 per cent (60 votes). In second place was Lon Borgerson of the NDP with 20.41 per cent of the vote (20 votes). Finishing third was Hamish Graham of the Saskatchewan Green Party with 14.29 per cent of the votes (14 votes) and in fourth was Carrie Harris of the PC Party with 4.08 per cent (four votes).

Incumbent Doyle Vermette of the NDP was the winner in Cumberland with 37.50 per cent of the vote (six votes), Aaron Oochoo of the Saskatchewan Green Party was second with 31.25 per cent of the vote (five votes) and Saskatchewan Party candidate Darren Deschambeault with 31.25 per cent of the vote (five votes).

Interestingly, there was an upset in the Carrot River Valley constituency as incumbent Fred Bradshaw of the Saskatchewan Party lost to Rod McCorriston of the NDP. McCorriston received 43.9 per cent of the vote (18 votes) and Bradshaw was second with 34.15 per cent of the votes (14 votes). Liam Becker of the Saskatchewan Green Party was third with 12.20 per cent (five votes) and Glen Leson of the PC Party of Saskatchewan was fourth with 9.76 per cent of the votes (four votes).

In the Melfort constituency ,incumbent Todd Goudy of the Saskatchewan Party was a runaway winner, Goudy received 65.35 per cent of the vote (215 votes). In second place was Lorne Schroeder of the NDP with 19.76 per cent of the vote (65 votes), placing third was Matthew Diakuw of the Saskatchewan Green Party with 9.12 per cent of the vote (30 votes) and in fourth place was David Waldner of the Buffalo Party with 5.78 per cent of the vote (19 votes).

Prince Albert schools taking part included Carlton Comprehensive High School, Wesmor Community School, W.J. Berezowsky School, Osborne School, Westview Community School, Vincent Massey Community School, John Diefenbaker School, Red Wing School, St. Michael Community School, Holy Cross School, St. John Community School, St. Francis School, Canadian Revival Preparatory School, Ecole St. Anne School, Ecole Vickers School, West Central School, St. Catherine Catholic School and Eagle’s Nest Youth Ranch.

This was the third provincial Student Vote organized in Saskatchewan to date and the 50th Student Vote election since 2003.

Based on current tallies, nearly 25,000 students cast ballots, representing all 61 constituencies in the province.