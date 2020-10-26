Mintos complete pre-season sweep of Trojans

The Prince Albert Mintos are heading into the 2020-21 Saskatchewan Male Under-18 AAA Hockey League campaign on a winning note.

Following a 9-2 triumph over the Tisdale Trojans at the Art Hauser Centre on Saturday, the Mintos wrapped up their pre-season doubleheader series with the Trojans by picking a 5-1 victory at the Tisdale Recplex on Sunday afternoon.

Prince Albert Raiders draft pick Dallyn Peekeekoot led the way with a three-goal performance, while Curren Wintonyk-Pilot dished out a trio of helpers.

Captain Kody Willick had two assists for the visitors, who also got goals from Danton Cox and Gage Helm.

Portland Winterhawks draft pick Ty Shumanski got the start in goal for the Mintos and made 15 saves.

Jacob Cossette had the lone marker for the hosts, who received a 25-save performance from Cody Wilson.

The Mintos are slated to start their regular season schedule next Sunday as they’ll visit the Saskatoon Contacts for a 7:30 p.m. affair at the SaskTel Centre.

Sunday’s Scores

Notre Dame 4 Estevan 1 (Jackson Miller – 36 Saves)

Moose Jaw 3 Swift Current 0 (Atley Calvert (Moose Jaw Warriors Prospect) – Three Assists – Jaxson Taupert – 21-Save Shutout)

Regina 4 Yorkton 2 (Kyren Gronick (Prince George Cougars Prospect) – One Goal and One Assist)

Saskatoon Contacts vs. Battlefords – Cancelled

Saskatoon Blazers vs. Warman – Cancelled

