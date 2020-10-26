Herman and Nachbaur loaned to MJHL’s OCN Blizzard

Evan Herman and Justin Nachbaur will be taking to the ice in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League for the next couple of months.

The Prince Albert Raiders forwards have been loaned to the OCN Blizzard until Dec. 20, when they will return to their Western Hockey League team ahead of the 2020-21 regular season.

Herman made his debut for the Blizzard on Saturday night and scored a goal in his team’s 6-3 road loss to the Dauphin Kings.

The 18-year-old from The Pas, Man., who had 22 points in 59 games for the Raiders in the 2019-20 campaign, has played for the Blizzard before.

He had seven points in seven games for the club as an affiliated player during the 2018-19 regular season.

Lucas Punkari/Daily Herald

Justin Nachbaur skates by the Prince Albert Raiders bench after scoring a first period goal against the Vancouver Giants.

Nachbaur, who is 20 years of age and calls Cross Lake, Man. home, had 31 points in 55 games for the Blizzard in 2016-17 and recorded six points during the team’s run to the MJHL final.

He has spent the last three years with the Raiders and has 74 points in 194 WHL regular season contests.

The Blizzard, who currently have an 0-4-1 record, will return to action on Friday as they’ll play host the Kings.