Driver issued ticket after crashing into courthouse

Driver was taken to hospital in stable condition

A 36-year-old woman was issued a ticket for driving with undue care and attention after her car crashed through the back doors of the Court of Queen’s Bench on Sunday afternoon, according to Prince Albert Police spokesperson Charlene Tebbutt.

Emergency services were called to the scene at approximately 4 p.m. on Sunday. The driver was taken to the hospital in good and stable condition. There were no other injuries reported.

The vehicle was travelling north on Central Avenue when it lost control, according to the fire department.

Tebutt said there is no further information about this incident.