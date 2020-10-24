Saskatchewan sets record with 78 cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday

Saskatchewan recorded a record for daily cases reported of COVID-19 on Saturday as 78 cases were reported. There are 11 new cases reported in the North Central zone, which includes Prince Albert.

In other zones there were 33 in Saskatoon, 21 in Regina, three each in the Far North West, North East and Central East zones, two in the North West and a single case in the South East zone.

According to the province community transmission in Saskatoon was as a result of “after-work socializing among young adults.” Forty-seven cases have been linked to the Longbranch Bar outbreak, 22 cases to Diva’s nightclub and seven cases to Outlaws Country Rock Bar.

Transmission in Regina generally appears to be a result of close family contacts with known cases, rather than public social activities.

Public health investigations are underway to determine the source of transmission for all new cases.

The Saskatoon zone leads the Active Case breakdown with 161 cases, the North Central zone is second with 128 active cases.

North Central 2, which includes Prince Albert, has 64 active cases.

North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 57 active cases and North Central 3 has seven active cases.

In third place is Regina with 87 active cases.

Of the 2,669 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 574 are considered active, which is also a record number.

The recovered number now sits at 2,070 after 15 more recoveries were reported.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 is currently 25.

The number of people in hospital is 21 in total in the province.

Seventeen people are currently receiving inpatient case; eight in the Saskatoon zone, eight in the North zone and one in the Regina zone.

Four people, three in Saskatoon and one in Regina, are in intensive care.

The total number of cases is 2,669 Of those 596 cases from the Saskatoon area, 492 cases from the north area (164 north west, 223 north central and 105 north east), 429 cases from the far north area (378 far north west, zero in far north central and 51 far north east), 355 cases from the central area (196 central west and159 central east), 314 cases from the Regina area. Two cases have pending residence location.

There are currently 84 cases that are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 2,669 cases in the province: 342 cases are related to travel, 1,331 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 694 have no known exposures and 302 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 507 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 942 cases are in the 20-39-age range, 770 are in the 40-59-age range, 372 are in the 60-79-age range and 78 are in the 80-plus-age range.

The gender breakdown shows 51 per cent of the cases being females and 49 per cent being males.

Yesterday, 2,792 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan, which was the highest number to date. As of today there have been 245,292 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan.