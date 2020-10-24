Bears pre-season game cancelled

Sunday’s exhibition contest between the Prince Albert Northern Bears and the Saskatoon Stars at the Art Hauser Centre has been cancelled due to “unfortunate circumstances” according to the Bears’ Twitter page.

The Bears, who earned a 5-2 win over the Battlefords Sharks last Sunday in Battleford, are scheduled to start their 2020-21 Saskatchewan Female Under-18 AAA Hockey League regular season slate at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7 against the Stars.

This is the third pre-season game that has been cancelled this weekend in the provincial Under-18 AAA circuits, with the other two occurring in the Male AAA League.

The Warman Wildcats were to have visited the Saskatoon Blazers on Friday night, while the Saskatoon Contacts were slated to host the Battlefords Stars on Saturday evening.