USask dental clinic offering free dental day on Friday

The recently opened USask dental clinic is hosting a free dental day on Oct. 23 for people in need who don’t have insurance or coverage to pay for their bill.

Patients can book an appointment by calling 306-765-3900. There are a limited number of spots available.

The clinic is one of USask’s dentistry colleges outreach clinics. The clinic has a full-time dentist on staff as well as senior dentistry students and visiting specialists. Every fourth year student in doctor of dental medicine will complete a two week rotationat the Prince Albert clinic.

“While this clinic is an outreach site, it also operates as an educational clinic, as our senior dental students from the College of Dentistry will complete their rotations through that clinic. As a college we are committed to educating our students an importance of providing culturally appropriate care and social responsibility,” said Dr. Amrinderbir Singh, director of inclusive community care with the college.

The dean of the college dentistry said having an outreach clinic in Prince Albert is important to expand the patient profile students work with. He said the clinic will give people access to good oral health “so that they can do the things they want to do with their lives.”

“(Oral health is) a resource that people need to have in order to be able to do the things they want to do in life. If you’ve got terrible teeth or other problems in your mouth you can’t talk properly, you can’t eat properly, you can’t eat the right foods,” said Dr. Doug Brothwell.

Ace Young, a dentistry student at the college said it’s been a privilege for him and other students to work in the city.

“The community members that we’ve gotten to serve here has been absolutely wonderful I couldn’t imagine a better experience for an upcoming dentist and student,” Young said.

The clinic is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

— with files from Peter Lozinski