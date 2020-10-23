Saskatchewan Rivers candidates, in their own words

We presented every provincial election candidate in Prince Albert’s four regional ridings the same set of questions to help you decide who you will vote for, if you haven’t cast your ballot already. Here’s what they had to say. Answers have been edited for length, grammar and clarity. No Green Party candidates responded to the questionnaire.

Shaun Harris, Progressive

Conservative

Background

I was born and raised on our family farm near St. Walburg. I farmed along side my parents until their retirement in 2013, when I then purchased their operation and combined it with mine. With the involvement of my two sons in the operation we are now a 5th generation farm.

In the mid 90’s I started my own logging and trucking business based in Prince Albert, and have worked for mills all over our province and from eastern Manitoba to the Alberta/ BC border.

Aside from logging I also specialize in off road heavy hauling.

Why are you the best candidate?

Having such a diverse economic background as I do gives me a unique edge on other candidates. Being involved in just about every major industry that keeps Sask Rivers moving, and having business relationships with people and companies from every corner of this quite large constituency is a very strong advantage into coming up with solutions to broaden and strengthen industry.

Top Priorities?

This constituency is very large and has distinct priorities for each region in it.

Two issues have come up over and over — forestry and trucking. For forestry we badly need an outlet for waste softwood which currently gets piled and burned, essentially wasted with 0 dues and fees collected on it for government. We need to renegotiate timber allocations to broaden industry investment. You do not diversify an industry by monopolizing the timber supply to a few holders. And a new problem now popping up is record high dues and fees on usable hardwood and softwood. They are so high that the threat of mill closures are a real problem. On the trucking side, we need a strong voice to stop the bureaucratic push to transfer our provincial trucking regulations to a federally regulated body. This will have many terribly adverse affects on smaller local carriers.

Crime prevention?

Our Party believes in giving homeowners more power in protecting their hard earned investments. That is why we will introduce the “Property owners right to access and protect” legislation.

Housing and social supports?

Our Party believes that the best social program you can have is a job. Something that this region and this constituency is lacking. It’s easy to entice fast food and retail business here, which are important jobs as well, but it takes investments and know how to bring big companies with big money to create long term stable jobs. I’ve worked with two companies doing consultation on the sale of our pulp mill. We are talking hundreds of millions of dollars being injected into our economy with hundreds and hundreds of direct jobs and thousands of spin offs. Both times, both companies listed PA’s bridge situation as a reason not to purchase this mill. One simple reason that is continually holding up investment dollars for this region.

Health care?

Here we are three days before an election and the Sask party still refuses to announce a start date for our hospital expansion. They keep saying “we’ve committed $300 million”. Well I can commit to riding a bicycle to the moon, doesn’t mean it will ever happen. By our parties estimates after reviewing the Sask parties spending announcements, nothing will happen on the hospital until at least 2027. Seven years! But the scary thing is that seven will probably turn into 12 or 15. Our party commits to starting this project next spring. To expand and create the badly needed mental health beds for our region, along with two mental health hub centres in the north.

Education?

Our Party recognizes the children are our future and they need to be supported unconditionally in their education needs. We have put forth in our platform a “land based elective learning curriculum” which will help bridge the gap between First Nations and non First Nations learning and mutual understandings. Grants and incentives will be given to schools enrolling in these programs.

Why should people vote for you?

Another issue that I hear constantly is the lack of a voice for Sask Rivers. People feel that they don’t matter because no one fights for them. Any one that knows me knows I’m a straight shooter who tells it as it is, and I fight for what’s right and what’s needed. I will be that voice that this region badly needs. I will be the voice that gets issues solved for Sask Rivers. Thank you.

Fred Lackie, Buffalo Party

Background

I worked 21 years in the forest industry and 20 years in the guide/ outfitting industry.

I was not fortunate enough to get a high education but was blessed with some common sense.

Why are you the best candidate?

As a candidate for the Buffalo party our platform is the only one that puts the people and businesses of Saskatchewan first, I believe in the hard working people of my riding of Sask Rivers and the people of Saskatchewan.

Top priorities?

Getting the economy back up and running and make Saskatchewan strong and more independent from Ottawa Without a strong economy health care, education and mental health all suffer

Crime prevention?

Our own provincial police force, along with more funding for opioid and meth treatment, plus well-trained social workers in this field.

Housing and social

supports?

We need to build and maintain a strong economy so there is funding for housing and social supports, we believe the people want a hand up and not always a hand out. Social supports must be easy to access but also easy to transition back into the workforce.

Health care?

I would support a mix of public and private health care, whatever benefits the Saskatchewan people by reducing waiting times. Bring health care back to rural communities.

More funding and training for mental health.

Education?

We need to bring back education to the education system and a higher standard of education . Trade schools along with courses in entrepreneurship investment/ money management. Instead of worrying about what gender a young child might be.

Why should people vote for you?

I’m not a career politician, I believe in an honest day’s work.

Lyle Whitefish, NDP

Background

I am a family man with four children and six grandchildren. I have been an educator for at least twenty years, a Vice-Chief Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations for six years and a tribal Chief for Agency Chiefs Tribal Council. Most of my work is in advocacy for our Treaty Rights, lobbying to all levels of government for programs and services for our First Nation communities. I’ve also sat on many boards and commissions such as Indian Oil and Gas Canada and the Indian Resource Council. I’ve won awards in Cree Language Development and Innovative Energy Efficient Housing Construction within the Agency Chiefs Tribal Council as well as a Tourism Award.

Why are you the best candidate?

Based on my experience in politics, I can be a strong voice for our constituency. I can be that bridge to connect with our nations and rural Saskatchewan in creating a diverse economy. We must work together for the sake of our young generations. I have the utmost respect for our seniors and have the patience to listen to their concerns and issues. The pioneers of Saskatchewan have done their work, and we must ensure all seniors are looked after.

Top priorities?

I believe health care is a top priority. Especially in rural Saskatchewan and in the First Nation communities. Wait times are too long, not to mention the distance our seniors have to travel for doctors appointments and other medical needs. I would like to see a hospital in the town of Big River. There are many isolated communities in that area and it becomes difficult for people to travel especially in emergency situations.

Crime prevention?

Crime is fuelled by drugs and addictions. More work needs to be done in drug enforcement as well as mental health support, detox centres and housing to support recovery. Recovery must also include monitoring and an education curriculum in health that teaches risk factors. As a First Nations person, my work would include bringing our communities together to solve these issues with community mobilization, community engagement on crime and critical incident stress management for victims of crime.

Housing and social supports?

We need to put people first, and I know how critical housing support is to the communities in Sask Rivers. It is the first step to solve many of the issues that we are trying to address. We are investing in community supports to ensure that no matter who you are, or where you come from, you can get the services you need. That’s why we have committed to a housing first strategy and will invest $5 million for this and a poverty reduction strategy.

Education?

Saskatchewan New Democrats have worked with parents, educators and public health experts to come up with a plan to put our kids first. We will act quickly to invest the money needed to keep kids safe, and to make sure our education system is ready for the challenges ahead.

Our top priority in education is to get additional resources into classrooms immediately. We will stop the Sask. Party’s cuts and ensure that funding for education increases with enrolment, starting with an additional $150 million for schools.

Why should people vote for you?

Saskatchewan people face a clear choice this election between dangerous Sask. Party cuts to health care and education, and a New Democratic government that will invest in people. This time, I’m asking for your vote for a government that puts people first.

Nadine Wilson,

Saskatchewan Party

(incumbent)

Background

I am a wife, mother, grandmother, cattle rancher, farmer, retired social service worker, corrections worker, former Municipal Reeve (twice elected), and former 4-H leader. I grew up helping my parents with their farm, logging operation, Polaris sled dealership, and tourism business. My husband and I owned and operated a cattle ranch in the Buckland area. Our family business of registered cattle was instrumental in advancing international exports of bovine genetics with Costa Rica. I am the proud mother of four children and nine grandchildren, all of whom live and work in our wonderful province.

Why are you the best candidate?

My experience in municipal and provincial governance, as well as my career and work experience within the primary industries found in this constituency, provide a well-rounded foundation for problem-solving and solutions here. This constituency offers a diversity of employment opportunities and industry, such as farming, livestock production, tourism, outdoor sports, and forestry, and I am blessed to have worked in all of these fields throughout my career. I understand our friends and neighbours’ needs, as my family and I have experienced these same challenges and obstacles first-hand..

Top priorities?

The top priority this election, according to constituents on the doorsteps, is to recover from the COVID crisis responsibly. Your Saskatchewan Party has a plan for a strong recovery, a plan to make life more affordable, and a plan to balance the budget. Constituents are concerned about the federal government’s priorities, such as a costly carbon tax, an ineffective gun-grab policy, a soft-on-crime approach, and billions of debt and deficits with no plan to balance the books.

Crime prevention?

The safety and security of Saskatchewan people is a top priority of a Saskatchewan Party government and we have taken significant steps to help reduce the impacts of crime on rural and remote communities. We’ve strengthened trespassing laws to address the appropriate balance between rural landowners and members of the public by placing the onus on the individual to get permission before accessing land. We have also added an additional 192 frontline RCMP officers to rural communities since 2011 – an increase of 24 per cent. Our party will work hard to continue driving down the crime rate.

Housing and social supports?

I am very proud of our government’s compassionate care for our province’s most vulnerable people. Over the past decade, through a growing economy and growing population, I believe that our province has been able to demonstrate a strong record of care for providing social supports for those in need. I realize there is still more work to be done. The Saskatchewan Party remains committed to investing in and providing affordable housing for the residents of Saskatchewan.

Since 2007, the Saskatchewan Party government has invested $804 million to develop almost 12,000 housing units, and repair another 4,705 homes across the province. We will continue focusing on affordable rental housing for people who are considered hard-to-house or at risk of homelessness: those with disabilities or mental health or addictions challenges.

Health Care?

Our government has a strong record of providing health care to Saskatchewan people over the past decade. The Saskatchewan Party government invested a record $5.8 billion in health care in 2020-21 – a 67 per cent increase since 2007. However, I’m particularly proud of our record in caring for seniors. Since 2007, our Saskatchewan Party government has constructed 15 new long-term care facilities in communities across the province. Funding for long-term care has increased by 45 per cent since 2007 to a total of nearly $760 million annually. There are over 700 more frontline staff working in long-term care facilities since 2007 including 346 more Licensed Practical Nurses. A re-elected Saskatchewan Party is committed to supporting our seniors by increasing the seniors income plan, lowering the cost of ambulance fees and hiring 300 more continuing care aides to deliver home care services and support seniors residing in long-term care facilities.

Education?

I’m very proud of our record investments in education in our province. Provincial funding for K-12 education has increased by over 37 per cent from $1.41 billion in 2007 to $1.94 billion in 2020. As well, since forming government, we now have over 1,300 additional teachers and 100 more educational assistants working in our province. The Saskatchewan Party will continue to support the priorities of a growing Saskatchewan by continuing to invest in building more schools and supporting our students.

Why should people vote for you?

The Saskatchewan Party is offering a responsible recovery from the current COVID crisis. Our plan for a strong Saskatchewan will drive Saskatchewan’s economic recovery and create jobs. Forestry is a huge part of our livelihood, culture and economy here in Saskatchewan Rivers, and I am very excited for the future potential of this industry. If re-elected, we plan to enact several policies which support our forestry sector, as outlined in the Saskatchewan Growth Plan released last year. This includes doubling the growth of our province’s forestry sector. We will also deliver on the renewal and expansion of the Victoria Hospital. Today, this province has the lowest unemployment rate in the country. We will lower power bills for homeowners, renters, farmers and businesses. We will help with the cost of home renovations. We will continue build hospitals, schools, and highways. And we will reduce taxes on small businesses.