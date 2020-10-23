Prince Albert Northcote candidates, in their own words

We presented every provincial election candidate in Prince Albert’s four regional ridings the same set of questions to help you decide who you will vote for, if you haven’t cast your ballot already. Here’s what they had to say. Answers have been edited for length, grammar and clarity. No Green Party candidates responded to the questionnaire.

Jaret Nikolaisen, Progressive Conservative

Background

I have been an ECE and Outreach Worker for the past 5 years at the P.A. Head Start. I have had many opportunities to meet people from every walk of life and see the issues that people and this city have

Why are you the best candidate?

I know how to listen to people and understand struggles the people have in the constituency. I want to hold the powers that be accountable for spending and why it seems like our city is always put on the back burner.

Top priorities?

From talking to people in this city, I have seen that most concerns come down to: a new bridge, getting a deal done on the pulp mill. Another major concern I hear about is that we need more medical specialists and care homes for the elderly. Not only in P.A but across the province. I also believe we need more affordable child care in our city.

Crime prevention?

We need to have harsher punishments for more severe crimes. We need more treatment centers for addictions. Our youths need more accessibility to affordable sports and activity centers in our city.

Housing and social

supports?

We need more affordable housing and having landlords more accountable for their properties and upkeep. We need so much more funding and donations for social support especially in the winter IE. food bank, YWCA and Our house, Safe Shelter the list goes on and on. We need ideals like “give a little life day” drive for the hospital, but for some of our badly underfunded social supports.

Health care/education?

As I stated before we need to take steps to more affordable child care. It sometimes seems that Daycares and Preschools are forgotten about when it comes to education. These child care centers have a major impact on the development of our young children in our community. Brain development best occurs from 0-6 years of age . These workers are far underpaid for the time and education they have.

I believe that our school teachers need more help in their classrooms with the higher number of children attending every year and a wage that supports all the extra that they do.

I believe the steps needed for better health care is having more specialists in our city from Psychiatrists to more In-home care workers, speech pathologists etc.. If our hospital ever gets its expansion, we will need to have more doctors and nurses as we are understaffed staffed as it is.

Why should people vote for you?

People should vote for me because it’s time for a change in our city. The people of this city need someone to listen and fight for them. I believe I am that person.

Nicole Rancourt, NDP, Incumbent

Background

I have spent my adult life in Prince Albert, mostly in midtown where I raised my children.

I have a Business Administration Certificate from SIAST and a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work from the University of Regina. I am a Registered Social Worker and before entering politics, I worked at Prince Albert Mental Health Outpatient for the Prince Albert Parkland Health Region.

I am a member of the Saskatchewan Association of Social Workers and I am active in my local association. I am past Chairperson of the Citizens’ Advisory Committee for Saskatchewan Penitentiary and Prince Albert Parole. I am a member of the Prince Albert Council of Women. In 2008, I was honoured to be awarded the Rebel With A Cause award from the Elizabeth Fry Society. I enjoy sports, playing softball and volleyball.

My partner Darren and I have two sons, two daughters and four grandsons. We are shareholders and season ticket holders for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Prince Albert Raiders. We are strong supporters of local sports and the arts.

Why are you the best candidate?

Having lived in Northcote for most of my adult life, I feel that I really know this constituency. I have been very honoured to be the MLA for this area and I hope to serve for another four years. I know what it is like to work hard to make ends meet. As a young single mom, my children and I struggled but always received the supports we needed in this great community. I was able to further my education and provide for my family. I want to ensure that every young family has that opportunity.

Over the past four years, my office has assisted many people – not only from Northcote but from the entire city and surrounding area. My office never turns anyone away and we do our best to help those who come requiring assistance. That is the kind of service I want to continue providing for the constituents of Prince Albert Northcote.

Top priorities?

Our economy is suffering under this government. Saskatchewan has the lowest minimum wage in the country. Since this time last year there are 18,000 fewer jobs.

Billions of dollars worth of public infrastructure has been give to companies from outside Saskatchewan, including for the Regina Bypass (awarded to a company from France), the SaskPower Chinook power station (awarded to a company from Missouri), and the Boundary Dam 3 Carbon Capture Project (Montreal).

New Democrats will introduce a Sask First procurement plan to ensure that when we build our schools, our roads, and our hospitals, we do so with Saskatchewan workers and companies. We will also introduce a $15/hour minimum wage to help grow the economy from the bottom up.

Crime prevention?

I believe that we need to provide supports for people who are struggling with mental health issues, addictions and poverty. These are conditions that lead to crime. When people are desperate, suffering from mental or physical problems or are struggling in poverty, we need to ensure that they can access the help they need to turn their lives around.

Housing and social

supports?

New Democrats know that we all do better when we remember that we are all in this together. Housing is an essential first step to making healthy and safe communities. We plan to invest $5 million to create a poverty reduction strategy and increase support for housing first. We also know that we need to protect people when times are tough – particularly now when we have lost 18,000 jobs in the province. That’s why we have also committed to eliminate predatory lending by putting a cap on interest rates and a cap on cheque cashing fees.

Health care?

We are concerned about Moe’s plan to bring in two-tier American-style health care. I am worried about people having to pay out-of-pocket for treatments they need. An NDP government would invest in health care, hire doctors and nurses, and improve access to mental health resources. We would make it easier for seniors to stay in their homes by building the best home care in Canada. And we would legislate minimum care standards in long-term care homes. As well, we would establish an independent Seniors’ Advocate.

Others items in our platform include dedicated Mental Health Emergency Rooms in Prince Albert, Saskatoon, Regina and Moose Jaw, and investing $5 million in a suicide prevention strategy.

Education?

An NDP government would ensure we have safer schools and smaller classes. We have worked with parents, educators, and public health experts to come up with a plan to put our kids first. We will invest in our schools and will also invest in childcare and early learning systems.

Why should people vote for you?

Over the past four and half years, I have worked hard to ensure that the voices of Prince Albert people have been heard in Regina. I have pressured the government to deliver for Prince Albert. Whether as a government or opposition member, I will continue to work hard for the people I represent.

Alanna Ross, Saskatchewan Party

Background

I am currently employed in the health care sector where I have worked in various roles as a front-line nurse, unit union rep, in the management team and as a post-secondary instructor. I have three grown children, one grandchild, and currently reside in Prince Albert Northcote.

Why are you the best candidate?

I am the best candidate because my campaign team is full of nurses, union members, new Canadians, entrepreneurs, elders and families from our member nations and bands who believe I am the person who will listen and work the hardest to ensure their voices are heard. I am hearing the same thing on the door step, that its time. Time for someone like me, someone with my skills, my experience and someone who has a vision for a strong economic recovery, policies to make life more affordable and a balanced budget to represent the people of Prince Albert Northcote as their MLA.

Top priorities?

I have talked to thousands of people on the doorstep and the top issues I have heard are: mental health and addictions/suicide prevention, quality health care for our seniors and creating economic opportunities for our most vulnerable. These are important and challenging issues that I have experienced with my health care background and I believe I will be a strong voice to advocate for and address these issues.

Crime prevention?

Enforcement is a critical component to our community’s safety. When gang violence and weapons offences are increasing, its important that law enforcement agencies have the necessary resources to ensure everyone in the community is safe.

Crime is a also often a result of complex social conditions. I am passionate about helping people in the community who may be struggling with addictions and mental health issues. I also believe that increasing education and employment opportunities in the community are key to addressing these complex conditions. I believe our new hospital will have an immediate impact on the health of our community in many of these critical areas.

Housing and social

supports?

Social housing, in particular seniors housing, is very important to me. The health and quality of life of our seniors can’t be understated. I believe appointing a Minister Responsible for Seniors was an important first step taken by the Saskatchewan Party government to ensure the needs and concerns of seniors are taken seriously and addressed. I would strongly advocate for continued efforts to improve service standards and quality of life components in seniors housing to ensure that those who have given so much to our community can enjoy their golden years.

Health care?

Health is clearly a very important issue for me, particularly as a nurse and a front-line manager through this pandemic. I believe the recently announced renewed and expanded Victoria Hospital is a strong reflection of the commitment the Saskatchewan Party government has made to the health and wellness of the people of this province. More importantly, the discussions and dialogue that is taking place with PAGC and its community members mean that this facility will directly address all facets of the health needs of our community. This will truly be an innovative and life changing facility for the residents of Prince Albert and the north.

Education?

I believe education is one of the pillars for people to live successful and fulfilling lives. This year, during the pandemic, I was proud to see that an additional $51 million was provided to school divisions to ensuring that schools could safely reopen and I want to ensure education continues to be a priority in this province. The Saskatchewan Party has a record of investing in education and building new schools. I will advocate to continue making education a priority, building new schools and ensuring students have the supports they need.

Why should people vote for you?

I have a strong sense of optimism for the future of Prince Albert and I bring fresh ideas to the table. I am tired watching our current MLA always being critical, year after year, talking about the same old ideas. I believe its time to stop talking about cuts that don’t exist and promises that can’t be kept. Its time to talk about a plan build a strong recovery and offer hope for a better future. So when I am in the flats or up on the hill, my message is the same. I am running because I can truly represent my constituents, because I believe in them.

Prince Albert Northcote Green candidate Sarah Kraynick

Ed Note: Kraynick posted the following message on her Facebook page. She did not respond to our questionnaire

I am not a big poster. Been busy working at my other gig, in cyber security. Lots of recent activity in the cyber sec community especially around influence campaigns. I also have a consultancy (the business side of things) to run. Small business for me has been in my life since I was young. Both parents ran their own companies. I thought it was different when a friend’s parent had a “regular job”. I thought everyone talked ROI and investment strategies around the dinner table, well that is when my parents had the time.

I was raised by my mother, who was a farm girl (her words) who always drove me to follow my dreams. For her, at the time 3 professions were open to women; nurse, teacher and house wife. She chose nursing and then got out of her small town. Nursing wasn’t lucrative enough for her so she went into real estate. The only downfall was I never saw her, I would have to walk to her office to share a meal with her.

Our small business owners are our drivers of prosperity. They create jobs, and opportunity for our communities. I am proud to be a business owner and self employed, as much as I actually rather be hacking and doing the technical work for which I am known for. Business is interesting, but when you are a technical person, business is a necessary thing you must attend to. That being said I did start a master’s in accounting and finance. So I don’t exactly hate the topic. It did though give me a perfect background to have a tech startup and raise VC funding. I got an MBA through experience.

So why green? Because I believe in sustainability. In all sense of the word. In high school I read a great business book. Can’t remember the exact title, but it was about business sustainability. Does the org serve its community, the people in the org, does it care for its environment (externalities) and is it fiscally sound.

We talk of business being a financial driver, but that can’t be at the expense of other key indicators. We can make profit and still be good corporate citizens. And it is proving to be profitable to be good.

I am a big supporter of B-corps, coops, and other corporate structures, they all have a place in the business community.