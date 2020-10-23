Batoche candidates, in their own words

We presented every provincial election candidate in Prince Albert’s four regional ridings the same set of questions to help you decide who you will vote for, if you haven’t cast your ballot already. Here’s what they had to say. Answers have been edited for length, grammar and clarity. No Green Party candidates responded to the questionnaire.

Lon Borgerson, NDP

Background

I grew up on a small family farm where I learned the values of hard work and cooperation. I attended the U of S and then served 36 years as an educator – as a teacher, principal, director of education and university instructor at Prince Albert’s SUNTEP centre. During those years, I was a teacher-director of Suntep Theatre, co-creator of the Batoche Theatre Company and member of the Saskatchewan Arts Board. In 2003, I was elected as an MLA for Saskatchewan Rivers and served as Legislative Secretary for Organic Agriculture and Minister for Regional Economic and Cooperative Development. Val and I live near MacDowall. We have two daughters and three granddaughters.

Why are you the best candidate?

Those who know me will probably speak of my energy, dedication and work ethic. I have made one promise to town, village, RM and First Nations councils in my constituency: If elected, I will be a tireless advocate for rural communities and I will be ever-present at community events, memorials and celebrations.

Top priorities?

New Democrats have committed $125 million to lower class sizes for our kids. After 36 years in education, I know this will raise learning outcomes and teacher effectiveness. In these COVID times, it will also make classrooms safer. What better investment can we make for the future of this province?

Crime prevention?

The long-term solution lies in addressing the root problems such as poverty, mental health, drugs and gangs. Many of these frontline supports have been cut by the Sask. Party, but our plan is to meet social problems head-on with mental health supports in the schools, addictions services and a $15/hour minimum wage.

In Batoche, my plan is to periodically bring together representatives from all RM, Town, Village and First Nations Councils to share strategies and successes around issues in the constituency: economic development, tourism, infrastructure, Internet, roads and rural crime. My belief is that we will get more done if we learn from each other. I look forward to that work.

Housing and social supports?

I have been meeting so many seniors who are concerned about their future. They want to live in their homes as long as they can and, after that, they want a home that gives them the quality care they need. If elected, we are committed to build the best home care and long-term care programs in Canada. We are the party that introduced Medicare. We’ll be the party that will give our seniors and Elders the care they deserve.

Health care?

We will add 100 doctors, 150 RNs, 300 LPNs and 500 Continuing Care Assistants to the health sector to bring down staffing ratios and lower wait-times. The NDP introduced public health care in Saskatchewan, and we are determined to protect it from privatization.

Why should people vote for you?

I love this province and I care deeply about the people who live here. I am especially committed to giving young people a great future and to ensuring our seniors and elders can age with dignity.

Carrie Harris, Progressive Conservative

Background

Carrie Harris was born in Turtleford and grew up on a farm outside of Spruce Lake. She attended Spruce Lake school until grade 4 and then moved to St Walburg school where she graduated grade 12 in 2003. Carrie enjoyed many sports growing up and her passions were curling and singing. She also loved and cared for her many animals on the farm and also attended 4-H for most of her younger years. In 2003 Carrie moved to Prince Albert to take a career in cosmetology. She then married her loving husband and has 4 amazing and beautiful children. In 2017 Carrie was offered a amazing change in her career and took a job at the Prince Albert Aboriginal Head Start Program. Carrie loves to be with her family doing various things from camping, traveling, being outdoors or watching a good series on t.v. She loves watching her youngest son play hockey and her older daughters dance. She is very outgoing and loves to meet new people.

Why are you the best candidate?

I think I am the best candidate in my constituency because growing up and living 20 years on the family farm I understand the daily struggles that farmers endure. The long hours put into farming the land to ensure their crops are the best for harvest. The long hours to harvest the crops before the first snow fall. The troubles they go through with their animals, from making sure they have enough feed, to going out in the middle of the night in the freezing cold to check on the cows that are about to calve. The price of fuel to the price of power and utilities. Also the horrible non maintained roads they have to travel daily. I watch and lived as my parents go through these struggles daily.

Top priorities?

I believe there are a few top priorities for this election. Health care is a big one, we need more health care workers. Child care would be another. Suicide is province wide and I believe it should be a top priority as well.

Crime prevention?

The steps I would take to bring down the crime rate is stricter punishments for the crimes that are being committed. Better rehabilitation centers for addicts. More youth activities to get them off the streets, and more neighborhood watches would be set in place.

Housing and social supports?

Steps I would take for those in need of housing is more affordable living. Lower cost of rent and utilities and having landlords take more responsibility for the maintenance of there properties. When people have affordable housing, their family lives are more stable. Also we need more safe shelters set in place.

Health care?

The steps I would take to improve our health sector is to try and cut back on our long wait times in our emergency departments. Build some care teams which would improve patient care. Also prioritize the conditions of the patients waiting, whether it be at a doctors office or a emergency room. Bring in more doctors and health care workers and cheaper health care and more affordable drug plans.

Education?

In Education we definitely need more child care centers. More affordable child care. More EA’s In our school system and child care facilities, and more help to take off some of the load that are teachers have today.

Why should people vote for you?

I believe people should vote for me because I relate to many things going on in our province. I can be a good loud voice for the farmers who work hard not only for their families but to many families who put food on their tables everyday. People should vote for me because I have a strong belief in everything we discussed here today. I work in the education field and believe I would be a strong fighter for our children’s education. I have family members who are ill and a daughter who is type 1 diabetic and believe our health care is very important and I will Work hard to improve our health care system. I am a very strong individual and I work hard for what I believe in, and I believe that our city needs a new voice and someone that is gonna stand up and fight for Prince Albert and area.

Delbert Kirsch, Saskatchewan Party (incumbent)

Background

I was born and raised on a farm north west of Humboldt. Up until my first election in 2003, I farmed with my brother raising purebred livestock and grain. My wife and I also own and operate Kirsch Auctions since 1995. I have been a 4H leader, school board member, church council, and Hereford Association director. My wife and I have 3 grown children.

Why are you the best candidate?

I have represented the Batoche Constituency in the Legislative Assembly since 2003 and have the experience and the knowledge to move Batoche Constituency forward with the rest of the Province. I have advocated for many projects, including the St. Louis Bridge; improving, rebuilding, resurfacing and upgrading numerous highways and roads in the constituency, including Hwy 11 twinning, Hwy 368, and parts of Hwy 20; school renovations; public housing; and water treatment plants, to name a few. The province is growing and I am proud to be part of the team that keeps Saskatchewan moving forward.

Top priorities?

In this time of pandemic we have to keep the economy going. People need a paycheck to look after their family. We need a strong recovery and a plan to balance the budget.

Crime prevention?

Since 2008, the Saskatchewan Party government has invested over $169 million in targeted municipal policing initiatives, such as Internet Child Exploitation Units and Integrated Crime Reduction Teams to help combat gangs and drug trafficking. More than 350 police officers have been added to Saskatchewan cities and communities since 2007 by the provincial government. We have a strong record on crime and you will continue to see these types of investments under our government.

Housing and social supports?

The Saskatchewan Party remains committed to investing in and providing affordable housing for the residents of Saskatchewan. The Sask. Party government has invested $804 million to develop housing units. We have invested $81 million for units for the homeless. I will continue advocating for affordable housing for all residents of Saskatchewan.