6 positive cases of COVID-19 in Prince Albert Police Service

Both police stations continue to be sanitized and disinfected

The Prince Albert police service is reporting six positive cases of COVID-19 to date within the force, according to a press release sent Friday.

Officers who have tested positive are isolating according to public health guidelines and won’t return to duty until cleared by a medical health professional.

The police service is continuing to work with Saskatchewan Health Authority for contact tracing efforts.

“The front offices remain closed to the public and some calls for service will be handled over the phone where appropriate. Those wanting to attend the main station at 45-15th Street West in person will be required to use the telephone and buzzer near the front entrance.”

Police service staff also continue to comply with public health orders to wear masks where distancing cannot be guaranteed, this includes while handling calls involving the public.