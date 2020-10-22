RCMP seize over 100 pounds of cannabis and nearly one kg of cocaine near Kindersley

Two men are facing charges after two separate traffic stops on Highway 7 west of Kindersley turned up over 100 pounds of cannabis and nearly 1 kg of cocaine, according to a media release sent Thursday.

An RCMP officer stopped a pickup truck on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. on Highway 7 west of Kindersley for a driver’s license and vehicle registration check.

According to the media release, the officer made a number of observations and detained the lone male occupant for a drug investigation. A search of the truck turned up five large garbage bags of approximately 99 pounds of cannabis.

Clinton James Senko, 34, of Saskatoon has been charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution. After appearing before a Justice of the Peace, Senko was released on several conditions. He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Dec. 15 at 10:00 a.m. at Kindersley Provincial Court.

Later on Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. an officer stopped a car for speeding on Highway 7 west of Kindersley.

After making several observations a 33-year old male was detained for a drug investigation. A police service dog searched around the vehicle and a “positive indication to one of the police dog’s trained narcotic odours was identified,” according to the release. Police seized 850 grams of cocaine and 7 pounds of cannabis from the vehicle.

Matthew Lewis Davey of Strathmore, Alta., has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution. He appeared before a Justice of the Peace and was released on conditions. Davey is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Dec. 15 in Kindersley.