Man arrested for robbery with a firearm

Prince Albert Police took a man into custody after a robbery on Tuesday at a local business.

Police were called to the 600 Block of Marquis Road around 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday evening for a robbery. It was reported that a man went into the business with a long-barrelled rifle and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and other items.

One suspect was taken into custody just after 9 p.m. after members on B Platoon with the police service swarmed the area. A firearm was found nearby.

Police were assisted by members of the new Crime Suppression Team and the RCMP on the call. The Crime Suppression Team was launched two weeks ago in an effort for the police to focus on combatting violent gun and gang activity, and property crime.

A 31-year-old man is charged with robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm, breach of court-ordered release conditions and breach of undertaking in relation to this incident