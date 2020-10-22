Mahussier enters race for Catholic School board trustee

Longtime Prince Albert resident and active volunteer board member Gloria Mahussier has entered the race for trustee in the Prince Albert Catholic School Division.

She explained that her goal as a candidate is to ensure that resources are used in the best way to meet the needs of both the division and students.

“I believe in safeguarding the integrity of Catholic Education in a faith-based environment,” Mahussier said.

“I also believe in developing effective connections with all stakeholders in our school division, I think that is really important,” she added.

Mahussier and her family have been residents of Prince Albert for over 31 years.

Mahussier is a longtime member of various boards of directors in Prince Albert including Prince Albert Early Child Intervention where she was for over a decade. She currently is the chairperson for the Prince Albert Community Services Centre. Mahussier is also a member of many provincial and national education councils.

“I believe in the wellbeing of all of our children and youth and definitely respecting the value and dignity of all people,” she explained.

She served on the School Community Council (SCC) at St. Francis School and worked as a volunteer as her children were educated in the Catholic system.

“(I was) just a committed volunteer doing all of those hot dog sales that we do to raise a little bit of money for different things in school divisions,” she explained.

Mahussier has served as president of the board of directors of Inclusion Saskatchewan for a decade.

“I think all of this experience has given me the insight to do the things that are important as a board member. So to read and analyze financials and work on budgets,” Mahussier said.

In her biography, she explained that being an advocate for individuals living with a disability has given her the insight to advocate for educators and ensure that educational needs are considered first.

“I think that school trustees they really need a broad perspective to manage the risk that comes with that so I think that’s important,” Mahussier said.

Another important aspect of her platform is keeping students safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division board of education trustee elections are on Monday, Nov. 9.