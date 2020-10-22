Case numbers of COVID-19 continue to rise in the province

The recent rise in cases of COVID-19 continued on Thursday as there were another 60 cases reported. There are 13 new cases reported in the North Central zone, which includes Prince Albert.

In other zones, there is 21 in Saskatoon, six in the Far North East, four in the North West, three in the North East, two in the Far North West and South East and single cases in the Central West, South West, South Central and Central East. One case has a pending residence location.

Two Saskatchewan residents tested out-of-province have been added to the total case counts. One case has been assigned to the North West zone and one case has pending residence location.

The weekly monitoring report for children and youth was also released on Thursday. There are currently 84 cases active in children and youth, 3,326 tests were performed in the province last week.

The North Central zone has 16 active cases in children and youth, there are currently seven cases active in North Central 2 which includes Prince Albert, North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has seven active cases and North Central 3 has one active case.

Overall in the zone there were 1,064 tests performed in children and youth.

A death that occurred in April has been reassigned from Saskatoon to the Far North West zone.

Public health investigations are underway to determine the source of transmission for all new cases.

The Saskatoon zone leads the Active Case breakdown with 129 cases, the North Central zone is second with 120 active cases.

North Central 2 has 64 active cases, North Central 1 has 49 active cases and North Central 3 has seven active cases.

In third place is Regina with 70 active cases.

Of the 2,558 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 509 are considered active.

The recovered number now sits at 2,024 after 22 more recoveries were reported.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 is currently 25.

The number of people in hospital is currently at an all-time high with 21 in total in the province.

Yesterday, 2,190 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan, which was the highest number to date. As of today there have been 240,203 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan.