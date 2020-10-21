Girl, 13, missing in Carrot River

A 13-year-old Carrot River girl well-known in the community is missing.

The RCMP has been searching for Samara “Sammy” Watts since she was reported missing last night. She is often seen walking around town, but has not been seen since Oct. 20, 2020, at about 6:30 p.m.

The police said there are concerns for her well-being. Officers have spoken to her usual associates and have searched the places she normally frequents.

Samara was last seen wearing a pink bunny hug with a black cat logo on the front and kitten ears sewn into the hood. She was also last seen wearing a navy and white striped t-shirt, blue jeans and grew winter boots with pink laces.

Samara stands about five-feet tall with a very slim build, dirty blonde to brown hair and hazel eyes.

It’s possible Samara is seeking shelter or hiding in outbuildings, sheds or empty campers.

If you have information that could help in finding Samara, contact the Carrot River RCMP at 306-768+1200, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or visit saskcrimestoppers.com.