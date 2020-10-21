57 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, including 11 in Prince Albert

There were 57 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan Wednesday, led by 17 new positive results in north-central, the zone containing Prince Albert.

The 57 new positive cases reported Wednesday mean that there have been 167 new positive cases found since Monday, one of the largest single spikes in Saskatchewan since the pandemic hit the province in March.

There are currently 469 active cases. Of those, 110 are in the Saskatoon zone and 108 in the North Central Zone.

North Central 2, the subzone that lists just Prince Albert as its included communities, saw 11 new cases Wednesday, bringing the active total to 59.

Six new cases each were reported in North Central 1, which includes communities such as Albertville, Big River, Birch Hills, Christopher Lake, Paddockwood, Shellbrook and Waskesiu and in North Central 3, which includes communities such as Duck Lake, Hague, St. Louis, Wakaw and Rosthern.

North Central 1 has 43 active cases, while North Central 3 has six.

The entire North Central region has five people in the hospital, a reduction of one from yesterday. Province-wide, there are 17 hospitalized cases of COVID-19 with two people in intensive care.

The rise in cases in the North Central Zone led the Saskatchewan Health Authority limited family presence/visits to compassionate reasons only at the Victoria Hospital, Herb Bassett Home, Pineview Terrace and Mont. St. Joseph Home in Prince Albert, Parkland Integrated Health Centre in Shellbrook, Birchview Home in Birch Hills, Canwood’s Whispering Pine place and the Big River Health Centre. The Birchview and Big River closures do not affect access to the attached primary care clinics.

compassionate care reasons may include support during end-of-life care, major surgery, intensive/critical care, maternal/pediatrics, long-term care residents whore quality of life or car needs are unmet or inpatients and outpatients with specific challenges.

No other visitors are allowed at this time, and the visiting limitations will stay in place until it is safe to return o the previous level of family presence.

Family members and support people who are allowed must undergo a health screening, including a temperature check and questionnaire. They will be required to wear a medical-grade mask and, potentially, additional PPE. They are not allowed to wait in waiting rooms or other common areas.

Exposure notice for P.A.

Public health issued an exposure notice for Prince Albert Wednesday. According to the notice, someone was at the following locations while they were likely infectious with COVID-19

Prince Albert

· October 10

o Co-op Home and Agro, 275 38th Street East, 2 to 3 p.m.

· October 11

o Dollarama, 2995 Second Avenue West, 4 to 5 p.m.

o Kinsmen Park playground, 2660 Central Avenue, 4:30 to 5 p.m.

o A&W, Marquis and Sixth Avenue East, 4 to 8 p.m.

· October 13

o Burger King, 3220 Second Avenue West, 12 to 1 p.m.

o Value Village, 380-800 15th Street East, 1 to 2:30 p.m.

o Edo, 801 15th Street East, 4:30 to 6 p.m.

· October 14

o Walmart, 800 15th Street East, 2 to 3 p.m.

o Fitness for 10, 142 South Industrial Drive, 9 to 10 a.m.

· October 15

o Co-op Cornerstone Pharmacy, 777 15th Street East, unknown time

o Fitness for 10, 142 South Industrial Drive, 9 to 10 a.m.

o Montana’s Restaurant, 3145 Second Avenue West, 9 to 10 p.m.

o Bugsy’s Bar, 2995 Second Avenue West, 10 to 11 p.m.

Anyone who was at those locations is being asked to self-monitor for 14 days. If you develop symptoms of COVID-19, immediately self-isolate and call 811, your doctor or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing. Symptoms of COVID-19 develop from two to 14 days following exposure.