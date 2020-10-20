Three more police officers test positive for COVID-19

There have now been four positive cases of COVID-19 within the service since last week

Three more Prince Albert police officers have tested positive for COVID-19, the police service said they were notified about the test results over the weekend and on Monday. This is the fourth positive case for the police service since last week.

On Friday Oct. 16 the police service was made aware that an officer tested positive for COVID-19.

The police service said they are continuing with cleaning procedures and require masks when a distance of at least two metres cannot be guaranteed. After the confirmation of the first case, both the main police station and sub station were disinfected.

Both stations are temporarily closed to the public however a buzzer and phone are available outside the main station for people wishing to speak to an officer.

“The safety of the public remains a priority and all efforts will be made to adhere to public safety guidelines while attending calls for service. That includes screening questions for possible COVID exposure and wearing masks and gloves when in close contact with members of the public as much as possible,” the release read.

The media release also stated that front-line staffing levels were adjusted to make up for the officers who are away.

The RCMP shared a media release on Tuesday saying they are continuing to work with the Saskatchewan Health Authority to ensure steps are taken to keep members of the public healthy.

Steps include cleaning and sanitization of detachments, workspaces, and vehicles. For buildings accessible to the public, hand sanitizer and face masks are available for use. Detachments in areas with an increased number of COVID-19 cases “may temporarily restrict public access to the detachment to emergency requests for service only.”

Members of the public are encouraged to call their local detachment before visiting in-person to find out if any changes are in place.

“If assistance can be provided to you over the phone, an employee or police officer will do so. If your request requires personal contact with an officer, that decision will be made over the phone.”