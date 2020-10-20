Nunn seeks to bring superintendent’s eye to trustee position in Saskatchewan Rivers

A former superintendent in the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division has entered the race for trustee. Alan Nunn explained that his interest in education was the main reason he entered the race.

“I was in education for 42 years and 34 of them with the Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division. I enjoyed that time immensely and I think by serving on the board you can do some good things for education and still enjoy what you are doing,” Nunn said.

According to his biography, he wants what is best for Prince Albert and all of the surrounding communities in the Saskatchewan Rivers division.

Nunn has lived in Prince Albert for most of his life. Maximizing learning potential in all students is one of his goals as a trustee, whether it is in reading rates for younger students or graduation rates in Grade 12 students.

“All of that is part of maximizing student learning and we have to provide the best services we possibly can to make sure every student is reaching their own potential,” he said.

As a superintendent for Human Resources he was in board meetings for 12 years and explained that he understands hiring of teachers and the money that is needed. This experience will help bring an understanding of what boards deal with at the provincial level.

“Also we have seen during that course of time I have seen 12 provincial budgets come down and I know what that often brings,” he said.

The challenges of funding caused by the COVID-19 are coming up in the next education budget.

“This province has kicked out money to help cover the problems brought on by the COVID situation. So I am hoping that doesn’t impact funding for this spring for the 2021-2022 school year,” he said.

Along with wanting the best for students, his education background leads to an understanding of what teachers need.

He believes that provincial funding must be used to ensure equitable supports for teaching and learning.

“They are front line now, always will be, always have been and we need to do the best to support them and making sure they are getting what is needed in the classrooms,” Nunn said.