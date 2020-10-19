Titans schedule released

The Prince Albert Titans will return to action on Saturday night as they’ll take part in a Prairie Junior Hockey League pre-season game against the host Carrot River Outback Thunder at the Carrot River Arena.

The Junior B side will then entertain the Thunder in a rematch on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kinsmen Arena.

Both sides will then open up the regular season against one another in a home-and-home series.

The Titans will host the curtain-raiser to the 2020-21 campaign on Friday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m., with the rematch taking place the following night in Carrot River.

The full schedule for the Titans, which runs until Feb. 27, can be found on the PJHL website.