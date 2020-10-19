RCMP investigating homicide in Shellbrook

RCMP Major Crimes Unit North is investigating a suspicious death as a homicide, according to a media release.

On Thursday officers from the Ahtahkakoop RCMP detachment attended the scene of a suspicious death at a rural property north of Shellbrook, SK.

The victim has been identified as Bradley John Schmalz, 48, from Shellbrook.

RCMP believe Schmalz’s death occurred sometime between Monday, Oct. 12 and Thursday, Oct. 15.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about this investigation, and anyone who may have been in contact with Schmalz up to Oct. 12 through Oct. 15 to contact Ahtahkakoop RCMP at 306-747-2606. Anonymous tips can also be provided through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.