Provincial government recommending people get their flu shots

Flu shots are now available to Saskatchewan residents and the government is encouraging everyone get one to prevent the spread of influenza.

Chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab said receiving a flu shot provides double protection – for the person receiving the vaccine, and people around them. Shahab said the flu vaccine is especially important this year to avoid additional pressure on the healthcare system.

“It is a vaccine that is freely available, proven to be safe, and is particularly important this year during flu season as part of our ongoing efforts to mitigate the additional challenges to our provincial health care system from COVID-19. We encourage everyone to do their part to help keep Saskatchewan’s communities as healthy as possible,” Shahab said in a media release.

The flu shot is recommended for seniors, people with underlying chronic health conditions, children under five, and pregnant women.

Flu clinics will look different this year with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. There will be increased physical distancing and sanitization procedures. There will also be changes to where and how flu shots are delivered this year, according to a government media release.

Residents can get flu shots at pharmacists, physicians, local public health offices, and flu clinics.

For updated information on the flu and where to get the vaccine, people can go to 4flu.ca