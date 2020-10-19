Case numbers continue to grow as outbreaks tied to more positive COVID-19 tests

As contract tracing continues, the Gospel Worship event in Prince Albert is now connected to 86 first and second generation cases linked to 17 different communities in the province according to the province’s COVID-19 update on Monday.

Many of the newer cases and outbreaks arising in the north are now third generation cases from the event.

Public health’s contact investigation is an estimated 450 contacts.

It was also the singled day high for cases of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan as 66 cases were reported on Monday.

The new cases were again spread throughout the province with 25 in Saskatoon, 17 in the North Central zone, which includes Prince Albert, eight in Regina, four in the North West, three each in the Far North West and Far North East, two each in the Central West and Central East and single cases in the North East and South West.

As well, public health investigations are underway to determine the source of transmission for all new cases. Saskatoon’s cases are primarily linked with outbreaks at local bars/nightclubs and additional cases are expected to be reported in the coming days. These nightclubs include Divas and the Longbranch which have been included in recent alerts from the province.

19 in the North Central zone, which includes Prince Albert, thirteen in Saskatoon, five in Regina, three each in the Central East and North West and single cases in Far North West, Central West, North East and South East zones.

The North Central zone and Saskatoon zone each lead the Active Case breakdown with 88 cases apiece. North Central 2, which includes Prince Albert, has 46 active cases.

North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 36 active cases and North Central 3 has six active cases.

In third place is Regina with 67 active cases

Of the 2,369 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 398 are considered active.

The recovered number now sits at 1,973 after 10 more recoveries were reported.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 is currently 25.

Sixteen people are currently receiving inpatient case; seven in the Saskatoon zone, two in Regina, five in the North Central and one each in the Central East and South East zones.

Two people, one in Regina and one in Saskatoon, are in intensive care.

The total number of cases is 2,369. Of those 505 cases are from the Saskatoon area, 471 cases are from the south area (227 south west, 209 south central and 35 south east), 410 cases are from the far north area (369 far north west, zero far north central and 41 far north east), 406 cases are from the north area (149 north west, 173 north central and 84 north east), 336 cases are from the central area (193 central west and 143 central east) and 266 cases are from the Regina area.

Yesterday, 2,288 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan, which was the highest number to date. As of today there have been 233,017 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan.

Rosthern Hospital re-opens after closure Sunday

Effective early Monday morning the Rosthern Hospital was reopened to the public

The SHA closed the Rosthern Hospital after linking a positive COVID-19 case to the facility on Sunday. The closure went into effect at 2 p.m. on Oct. 18, and affected all emergency and outpatient services.

“For a positive case of COVID-19, Public Health interviews the case to determine with whom they have had contact during their infectious period, and Infection Prevention Control and Occupational Health and Safety are immediately notified of all positive tests in SHA facilities and engaged to ensure all appropriate protocols are in place. The effect of these precautionary measures resulted in an impact on immediate staffing and the need to temporarily close the hospital,” the SHA release said.

According to the SHA on Sunday evening risk assessments, including a review of personal protective equipment (PPE) use and cleaning protocols, were completed and it was determined staff were safe to return to work. Patients are no longer being transferred out of the hospital, and all services can safely resume.