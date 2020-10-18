Province announces 24 new COVID-19 cases, Rosthern Hospital temporarily suspends emergency and outpatient services

Health authorities announced 24 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including eight in the North Central region.

The SHA also temporarily closed the Rosthern Hospital after linking a positive COVID-19 case to the facility. The closure went into effect at 2 p.m. on Oct. 18, and affects all emergency and outpatient services.

A contact tracing investigation is underway. The SHA said there would be no further announcements on Sunday.

Only one of the eight new North Central cases is in the Prince Albert area. The other seven are in North Central Zone 1. Prince Albert has 37 active COVID-19 cases as of Sunday.

Health authorities say 79 first and second generation COVID-19 cases are linked to services held at the Prince Albert Full Gospel Outreach Centre in Prince Albert from Sept. 14 to Oct. 4. That number is unchanged from Saturday. However, the province says many of the new cases and outbreaks arising in the area are third generation cases from the event.

The North Central region had the highest number of new cases out of any region in Saskatchewan. The Regina area was second with six new cases, while Central East, which includes Humboldt, Yorkton and Melville, was third with three.

The Central West region had two new cases, while the Northwest, Far Northwest, Southeast and Saskatoon regions had 1 new case each.

There are now 72 active cases in the North Central region. That’s also the highest out of any region in Saskatchewan. Saskatoon is second with 65 active cases, while Regina is third with 62.

There are 15 active cases in the For Northwest, 29 in the Far Northeast, and none in Far North Central. The Northeast region, which includes Nipawin and Melfort, has 13 active cases, while the Central East region has 41.