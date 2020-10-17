RCMP searching for 29-year-old inmate who escaped Besnard Lake Correctional Facility

RCMP are searching for a 29-year-old man who escaped from the Besnard Lake Correctional Facility in northern Saskatchewan on Friday, Oct. 16.

Travis Tyler Smith is believed to have left the facility at around 2:10 p.m. in an unknown direction. Pincehouse Lake RCMP were notified of his disappearance around 5:40 p.m.

Smith has ties to Montreal Lake and Weyakwin. Investigators say he is dangerous and should not be approached if spotted.

Smith has black hair, brown eyes and numerous tattoos. They include a ‘#5’ on his left hand, a skull and cross on his right forearm, a skull with a ribbon on his left chest area, and the word ‘mom’ on the right side of his neck.

He is roughly six feet ball, and weights around 205 lbs. He was wearing grey sweatpants, a dark long sleeve shirt, a plaid jacket and a black Nike hat when he left the facility.

Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts can call Pinehouse Lake RCMP at 306-884-2400, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.