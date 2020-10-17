Health officials report 36 new COVID-19 cases, member of Prince Albert Police Service tests positive

A member of the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, Oct. 16, according to a press release issued on Saturday.

The member in question has been in self-isolation since Monday, Oct. 12. The Saskatchewan Health Authority is still investigating the case to determine possible contacts.

A police spokesperson declined to release the identity of the individual due to privacy concerns. Further health updates on the individual’s condition will not be provided either.

Police say the test will not result in decreased service levels, but they will take steps to sanitize and disinfect both police buildings over the weekend.

“The Prince Albert Police Service remains committed to public safety, and will continue to work to prevent the spread of COVID-19, while also responding to emergencies and calls for service around the clock in a timely manner,” the press release reads.

“As an organization, the Prince Albert Police Service remains vigilant in our efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including enhanced cleaning protocols for our buildings, police cars and detention areas. Members of the public may see officers in the community wearing masks and gloves as part of additional efforts to protect against the virus.”

Three new cases reported in Prince Albert on Saturday

Health officials reported 36 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, six of which were in the North Central Region.

Three of those six new cases are in Prince Albert. Two are in North Central Zone 1, while the other is in North Central Zone 3.

There are now 67 active cases in North Central, the highest number out of any region in Saskatchewan.

The latest data shows 79 COVID-19 cases are linked to a church service in Prince Albert. Health officials say those cases are spread out over multiple communities. At least 250 contacts have been identified as part of the investigation.

The Saskatoon region saw the highest number of new cases reported on Saturday with 10. The North Central and Far Northeast regions were tied for second with six.

There were four new cases in Regina, three each in the Northwest, and Northeast regions, and one each in Central West, Central East and Southeast. One new case is listed as “location pending.”

There are now 326 active cases across the entire province, with 11 patients in hospital. Three of those hospitalized patients are in the North Central region. A total of 224 cases are still under investigation by local public health officials.