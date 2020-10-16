SJHL announces return to play plans

The final piece of the puzzle in terms of minor hockey in Saskatchewan has been announced.

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League issued a press release on Friday night, which revealed that the 12-team circuit has been approved to start play for the 2020-21 campaign.

Teams will be allowed to have 150 fans in the stands for their pre-season slate, which will run until Nov. 1, and everyone must wear a face mask in order to attend games.

The number of fans for regular season games, which is expected to begin the week of Nov. 2, has yet to be finalized.

The Manitoba Junior Hockey League is the only Junior A league in Western Canada that has started their regular season, which got underway last weekend.

The British Columbia Hockey League is currently holding an extended training camp with exhibition games before an intended December start date.

The Alberta Junior Hockey League is in the middle of an exhibition slate, but have yet to finalize their regular season schedule.