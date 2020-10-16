Sharks sign Wiesblatt

A little over a week after he was picked 31st overall in the 2020 National Hockey League Entry Draft, Ozzy Wiesblatt is now officially a member of the San Jose Sharks.

The Prince Albert Raiders forward signed an entry-level contract with the Sharks on Friday morning. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Ozzy brings speed, playmaking, and offense to the lineup, which makes it difficult to play against a talented skater like him,” Sharks general manager Doug Wilson said in a prepared statement.

“His tenacity for the puck paired with his ability to retain possession and drive the offensive side of the game, along with his character on and off the ice, makes him a valuable player for our organization.”

The 18-year-old from Calgary was second in team scoring for the Raiders during the shortened 2019-20 Western Hockey League campaign as he posted 70 points (25 goals and 45 assists) in 64 games.

He also recorded an assist for Canada at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he earned a silver medal.

Wiesblatt is one of six draft picks that have signed entry-level contracts with NHL clubs this week.

The others are Alexis Lafreniere (New York Rangers), Quinton Byfield (Los Angeles Kings), Tyson Forester (Philadelphia Flyers), Vasili Ponomarev (Carolina Hurricanes) and Zayde Wisdom (Flyers).