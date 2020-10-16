Local hockey teams announce exhibition slates

The long wait is nearly over for hockey players around the province as exhibition games can begin this weekend as part of the Saskatchewan Hockey Association’s Return to Hockey plan.

One of the first teams to get back to the ice locally is the Prince Albert Venice House Pirates Under-15 AA program.

They will be traveling to the Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt on Saturday evening for a 7:30 p.m. matchup with the host Broncos.

Further details on the rest of the Pirates pre-season slate and their regular season schedule have yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, the Prince Albert Northern Bears of the Saskatchewan Female Under-18 AAA Hockey League will return to action on Sunday afternoon as they’ll visit the Battleford Arena for a 1 p.m. tilt with the host Sharks.

The Bears will then take to the ice at the Art Hauser Centre on Sunday, Oct. 25 for a 1:30 p.m. contest with the Saskatoon Stars.

The league is expected to release their regular season in the coming days, with the Bears, Stars and Sharks competing in the North Division to start off the campaign.

The Notre Dame Hounds, Regina Rebels, Swift Current Wildcats and Weyburn Gold Wings will be placed in the South Division.

Next weekend will mark the return of the Prince Albert Mintos, as they’ll have a home-and-home exhibition series with the Tisdale Trojans.

The first game will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Art Hauser Centre, with the rematch taking place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25 in Tisdale.

The Saskatchewan Male Under-18 AAA Hockey League have yet to announce their schedule for the regular season, but the Mintos are expected to be in a North Division with the Battlefords Stars, Saskatoon Blazers, Saskatoon Contacts, the Trojans and Warman Wildcats.

The Prince Albert Titans, who play in the Prairie Junior Hockey League, have yet to announced their pre-season schedule.

“The PJHL teams are working diligently with each other and their local communities preparing the schedule,” the league tweeted on Thursday.

“The exhibition games posted at PJHL.ca have been sanctioned by SHA and will be played. Regular season info will be posted when ready.”