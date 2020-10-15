SHA warns of various possible exposures in Prince Albert

Over the past few days the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) warned residents of potential COVID-19 exposures at various locations in Prince Albert and around the province.

The locations in Prince Albert on Wednesday October 13 include:

· Wester​​n Financial, at South Hill Mall, on Oct. 2 from 11:30 a.m. until noon

Co-op food store, 777 15th Street East, from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Winners, So​uth Hill Mall, from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 4.

Co-op food​​ store, 777 15th Street East, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Safeway, Sou​th Hill Mall, from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 5.

Co​​-op food store, 777 15th Street East, from 4:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 6

Co-op fo​​od store, 777 15th Street East from 4:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 7

Canadia​n Tire, 3725 Second Ave W, from 11:30 a.m. to noon​ on Oct. 8

On Tuesday, Oct. 13 alerts were sent out on the following locations in Prince Albert.

· St. Anne School playground, 530 24th Street West from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., CL’s Climb and Play, 1403 Central Avenue (Gateway Mall) from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Alfred Jenkins playground, 2787 10th Avenue West from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Oct. 4.

McDonald’s, 2nd Avenue West from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Oct. 5.

Anyone who was at these locations during this time should self-monitor for 14 days. If you were at these locations and have or had any symptoms of COVID-19, the SHA advises people to self-isolate immediately and call 811 to arrange testing. Symptoms include cold and flu-like symptoms, muscle/joint pain, dizziness, fatigue, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty feeding for children, loss of sense of taste or smell, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.

The SHA sends out public alerts when health officials are uncertain about the number of known close contacts COVID-19 patients had before being tested. In those cases, they notify the community about locations the patient may have visited while infectious.