Josh Morrow Campaign – Part 2

Whether you are 1 or 100 you all deserve a better toMORROW

Welcome back for part 2 where we will focus on you “our seniors” and how important you are within the framework of our City. As you have read in previous articles, the respect and admiration I have for my grandparents is tremendous. I have built wonderful relationships with many retired people in this City who have been incredible mentors throughout the years. Not only to me but also to a lot of younger adults. As you all know, I am full of questions and want to know the things that make you upset, happy or disappointed. I love the feedback and the experience I gain by listening and processing your concerns. You were raised in a much different environment than most, where the easy road was never an option. It must be said and I really do want to thank you for what you have contributed to our society over the years. I have always felt like I am an old soul, one that was probably born back in the 1870’s where you had to work like a dog to make ends meet and where respect and honesty was just a given. Today, the yes sir’s and thank you ma’am’s are far and few between and I believe we need to get back to those days. After hundreds of conversations over the last few months, you have given me the information to focus on the things that truly matter to you. Your retirement plan needs to maximize the quality of life and ensure that your health is a top priority. The overwhelming response, when asked what the biggest issues impacting your life right now, was “relationships with your family and friends.” I could not agree more with you on this. The second most important request from you has been community involvement. This is a topic I am passionate about and I believe that no one should feel isolated and lonely because they are unable to attend and engage within our community. We must have the best centers and facilities for you to enjoy and utilize, it is extremely important and I would like to make sure that happens. I personally want to become more involved and engaged in your lives to make sure that your needs and wants are understood and rectified. The intention of writing this article is to bring some awareness to the things that directly impact your life. If we are to improve your primary needs which are family, friends, health and community we must focus on some of the main issues affecting them. I strongly believe safety and security have a direct relationship to this. Currently, you can’t open the paper without witnessing a drive by shooting, a severe beating, murders, guns and drugs or an assortment of thefts. Your security, safety and well-being are something that I will dedicate my complete effort to. As you all know, and from my experiences throughout the years, it is imperative that the root causes of these problems are addressed. With your support we will no longer have to sweep these problems under the rug. I know you want better; I know you demand better, and YES; you absolutely and most certainly deserve better. The story of David Maxemiuk is something I cannot stop thinking about. A 61-year-old man who drove our city buses for over 20 years was assaulted and killed in his own back alley. That could have been you or someone you cared about. It could have been a family member or friend. Nonetheless, it was a member of our community and my heart goes out to the family and friends of this man. My dream for this City is to bring back that feeling where we believe anything is possible and for you to have the interest and desire to play an important role. I am fully aware that one person can only do so much, but I am also fully aware that the power of the people is a force that cannot be ignored and should never be underestimated. Please join me for part 3 in next Thursday’s Daily Herald and lets walk this road together.