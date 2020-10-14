Outbreak declared at Co-operative Health Centre

A Prince Albert health centre is closed after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) on Monday.

The Co-operative Health Centre on 8th Street East posted an update on their Facebook page Tuesday announcing the closure.

An outbreak is defined as two or more people testing positive for COVID-19 in non-household settings, according to the government.

The health centre posted another update on Wednesday on their Facebook page, informing patients it would be closed for the day but it “will be providing telephone assistance to our clients”.

Doug Dahl, spokesperson for SHA said he could not provide any additional details about the outbreak.

Trina Ferguson, executive director of the health centre did not respond to a request for comment before publication.