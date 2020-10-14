25 new COVID-19 cases across province, 5 cases in North Central Zone

There are 25 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, five of which are in the North Central Zone bringing the total active cases to 52 in the region.

There are three new cases of COVID-19 in Prince Albert, which is considered North Central Zone 2. This brings the total active cases in the city up to 31.

There is 1 new case in North Central Zone 1 which includes Albertville, Big River, Birch Hills, Blaine Lake, Candle Lake, Canwood, Chitek Lake, Christopher Lake, Debden, Leask, Marcelin, Meath Park, Paddockwood, Parkside, Pebble Baye, Shellbrook, Timber Bay, Waskesiu and Weirdale bringing active cases up to 18 in the area.

There are seven people in hospital, including one person in the North Central Zone. One person is in intensive care in Saskatoon.

254 cases across the province are considered active.